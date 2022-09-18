Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bharat Jodo Yatra: Video of Rahul Gandhi helping girl wear sandal goes viral

india news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 10:31 AM IST

The Congress leaders resumed the Kerala leg of the yatra from Haripad in Alappuzha district on Sunday morning

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra.
ByHT News Desk, Alappuzha

The Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its 11th day on Sunday, with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders resuming the journey shortly after 6.30pm. Gandhi resumed the pad yatra from Kerala's Haripad with hundreds of party workers and leaders accompanying it.

Senior Congress leaders including Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, Kodikunnil Suresh, K C Venugopal and Leader of Opposition in Kerala legislative assembly V D Satheesan were walking beside Gandhi in the 13 km-long first leg of the march.

Gandhi was seen breaking security cordon in between to meet people waiting on both sides of the road. After walking for over one hour, the Congress leader took a break to have tea from a hotel along the route. In one of the videos from the 11th days of Congress's mass contact programme, Rahul Gandhi can be seen helping a little girl to wear her footwear during the yatra in Ambalappuzha town of Alappuzha district.

The morning session of the yatra will conclude once it reaches Ottappana, according to Congress. The members will rest at Karuvatta, a nearby village in Alappuzha. The evening leg of the yatra covering 7.5 km is scheduled to end at 7pm near T D Medical College Hospital, Vandanam. The members will be stay at Carmel College of Engineering and Technology, Punnapra, which is 3.4 km away.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted that Gandhi will be meeting the farmers of Kuttanad during the morning break.

"Day 11 of #BharatJodoYatra started at 630 am from Haripad today. Bharat & Pradesh Yatris will walk a distance of 13 kms and halt for the morning break at the Sree Kuruttu Bhagavathi Temple in Ottappana. Interaction with farmers from Kuttanad & the neighbouring district thereafter," Ramesh tweeted.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

HT News Desk

Topics
kerala alappuzha rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra
