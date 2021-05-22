Bharatiya Kisan Sangh demands loan waiver for farmers who died of Covid-19

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh that works in the agricultural sector has demanded that the government should waive the loans availed through the Kisan Credit Card for farmers who have succumbed to the Covid-19 infection.

The BKS has conveyed to the ministries of finance and agriculture that the government should take a lenient view of the situation that has been brought on by the second wave of the pandemic and offer to write off the pending dues.

“We had urged the government to extend the increase in credit limit till June which has been agreed to. Now we are hopeful that it will consider our request to waive off the loans of those famers who passed away because of the pandemic,” said a BKS functionary.

The KCC offers farmers loans at reasonable rates to cover the cost of farming, harvest and other expenses. “It is a good scheme that benefits the farmers; the interest subsidies offered by the state and the central government reduces the burden on the farmers considerably,” the functionary said.

The BKS had also urged the government to ensure that all supplies from fertiliser to seeds that are required for the Kharif sowing should be made available to the farmers during the lockdown.

“Many states have imposed a locked down though essential services are being provided. However, we have asked the government to ensure that farmers can procure all that they need smoothly and without any impediments,” the functionary said.

On Wednesday, BKS general secretary, Badri Narayan Chowdhury demanded that the government should rollback its order on the import of pulses. Dubbing it as an “incorrect decision” the BKS said the decision to import pulses has come at a time when farmers are preparing for the Kharif season and a variety of pulses are sown. Chaudhary said the decision of the Ministry of Commerce, to allow free import of pulses up to October, will have an adverse impact on the farmers getting remunerative prices for their harvest.

“We are hopeful that just as the government agreed to our demand to continue with subsidy for fertilisers, it will consider the consequences that the free import of pulses will have on the earnings of the farmers,” the functionary quoted above said.

On Friday, while inaugurating a helpline for farmers, BJP president JP Nadda thanked the government for retaining the subsidy on fertilisers. “The price of a 50 kg bag of DAP fertiliser will continue to cost only Rs.1200,” he said.

“There are many leaders in the country who call themselves farmer leaders and who spoke about their issues but did not do anything on the ground. Ever since he has become the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has taken several steps for the benefit of the farmers,” Nadda went on to add.