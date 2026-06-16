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Bhopal Court extends judicial custody of Twisha Sharma's husband, mother-in-law till June 30

The accused were produced before the court through video conferencing after the completion of their 14-day judicial custody today.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 10:38 pm IST
ANI |
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Bhopal: Bhopal Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Samarth Singh and his mother, Giribala Singh, till June 30 in connection with the alleged dowry harassment and death case of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma.

The case relates to the death of Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, who died at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12. (Representative image/Pixabay )

The accused were produced before the court through video conferencing after the completion of their 14-day judicial custody today. During the hearing, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case, sought an extension of their judicial remand.

Following this, the court accepted the agency's request and extended their custody for a further 14 days till June 30.

Earlier, on June 2, the CBI had produced both accused Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh before the court after the completion of their five-day custodial remand in relation to the death of Twisha Sharma. The court had then sent them to judicial custody till June 16.

The case relates to the death of Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, who died at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12. Her family has alleged that she was subjected to dowry-related harassment and mental torture by her husband and in-laws.

 
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