Home / India News / Bhubaneswar airport to receive 4,020 oxygen cylinders from foreign nations in one week
india news

Bhubaneswar airport to receive 4,020 oxygen cylinders from foreign nations in one week

In receiving coronavirus disease (Covid-19) aid, the airport has handled transportation of 156 oxygen tankers, 536 oxygen concentrators and 140 oxygen cylinders between April 23 and May 11, the AAI said in a statement.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 03:01 PM IST
The Indian Air Force airlifted two cryogenic oxygen tankers from Vijayawada to Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. (File Photo / ANI)

The Bhubaneswar airport is going to receive 4,020 seamless oxygen cylinders from foreign countries through various flights within a week, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Thursday.

The airport has handled transportation of 156 oxygen tankers, 536 oxygen concentrators and 140 oxygen cylinders between April 23 and May 11, the AAI said in a statement.

These items were transported by the Indian Air Force (IAF), it said.

"Transportation of 3,500 pieces of 10-litre seamless cylinders and 1,520 pieces of 46.7 litre seamless cylinders are in pipeline and the consignment is expected within a week from foreign countries," the AAI stated.

The AAI owns and manages more than 100 airports, including the Bhubaneswar airport, across the country.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of oxygen, health workers, vaccines, and drugs.

With 3,62,727 new coronavirus cases in a day, the country's Covid-19 tally rose to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll reached 2,58,317 after 4,120 more fatalities were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Thursday.

The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65% of the total infections.

The Bhubaneswar airport is going to receive 4,020 seamless oxygen cylinders from foreign countries through various flights within a week, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Thursday.

The airport has handled transportation of 156 oxygen tankers, 536 oxygen concentrators and 140 oxygen cylinders between April 23 and May 11, the AAI said in a statement.

These items were transported by the Indian Air Force (IAF), it said.

"Transportation of 3,500 pieces of 10-litre seamless cylinders and 1,520 pieces of 46.7 litre seamless cylinders are in pipeline and the consignment is expected within a week from foreign countries," the AAI stated.

The AAI owns and manages more than 100 airports, including the Bhubaneswar airport, across the country.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of oxygen, health workers, vaccines, and drugs.

With 3,62,727 new coronavirus cases in a day, the country's Covid-19 tally rose to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll reached 2,58,317 after 4,120 more fatalities were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Thursday.

The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65% of the total infections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhubaneshwar oxygen shortage oxygen cylinder oxygen level covid-19 coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?

Guatemala man serves up 'Pacaya Pizza' cooked on smouldering volcano

Dal Lake in Srinagar gets floating ambulance service

Connecticut aquarium set to welcome five Beluga whales from Canada
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP