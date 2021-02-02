Bhubaneswar civic body destroys heritage structures around Lingaraj temple

Bhubaneswar’s municipal corporation has razed portions of a heritage complex around Lingaraj temple in the Odisha capital to create more space for devotees to pray on Shivratri next month at the 11th-century shrine, conservation group Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has said after an inspection by its eight-member team.

Noted historian Anil Dhir, who led the INTACH team, said the municipal corporation’s action in the heritage zone, ostensibly part of a beautification attempt, was carried out in violation of the law governing archaeological sites and without the approval from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Dhir said the corporation team even used mechanical equipment such as jackhammer drills in the sensitive heritage zone. “It was pathetic… We saw evidence of vandalism”.

The historian said it is standard practice to carry out a ground-penetrating radar survey to image the subsurface before any construction or demolition at a heritage zone. This wasn’t done and has led to damage to the heritage structures.

The broken pieces of the ancient temple structure that had been recently found by archaeologists near Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar (Photo courtesy: INTACH)

The state government wanted to use the area for peripheral development of Lingaraj temple under their Ekamra Kshetra Heritage project in the Old Town area of Bhubaneswar. The Ekamra Kshetra Heritage Project, announced in December 2019 by chief minister Naveen Patnaik, envisaged comprehensive developmental work near the Lingaraj temple.

A portion of the area that has been demolished near Suka-Sari temple over ṭhe last few months is likely to be developed into an open prayer site for devotees of Lord Lingaraj during Shivratri.

BMC commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhury was dismissive of INTACH’s concerns. The demolition was done on private land and the corporation did not bulldoze its way through as is being alleged. "Who is the person levelling the allegation?... In any case, we have now written to ASI seeking their permission for redevelopment around the area. We are waiting for their permission," said Chaudhury.

Arun Malik, the ASI’s superintending archaeologist, backed INTACH, underlining that the demolished structures were covered by the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act.

“No one informed ASI over the last 3 months when the demolition was being done. We also don't know where the debris has gone,” Malik said, complaining how heritage structures had been removed and dumped somewhere.

The Suka Sari temple structures broken by the machines used by the Bhubaneswar municipal corporation (Photo courtesy: INTACH)

“We also don't know where the debris has gone. I have been looking for it since the debris also had huge heritage value... The bulldozers have damaged much of the heritage structures and nothing can be done to retrieve it," said Malik.

Some of the important structures that were destroyed by the civic body was a Yoni Peeth, a revered icon in Hindu religion. The upper portion of the subsidiary shrines of Suka Sari temple that were discovered last week was destroyed in the demolition drive.

Among the heritage structures demolished around the Lingaraj temple include the 11th century Ganesh temple called Budha Ganesh on the northern side of Lingaraj complex. It has been listed as a protected monument years ago and is one of the smallest Ganesh temples of Bhubaneswar.

