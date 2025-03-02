Bhupinder Hooda on Haryana Congress worker Himani Narwal murder: ‘Blot on law and order'

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has hit out at the Nayab Singh Saini-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana after the body of a woman Congress worker was found in a suitcase in Rohtak.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda said law and order has "completely collapsed" in the state(HT_PRINT)

"The murder in this manner and finding her body in a suitcase is extremely sad and shocking. This in itself is a blot on the law and order of the state. There should be a high-level, impartial investigation into this entire case, and the culprits should receive the harshest punishment as soon as possible," PTI quoted Hooda as saying in a statement.

“If any such incident occurs against women, the government and the entire law and order system should take exemplary action so that in the future, anyone with criminal tendencies will think a thousand times before committing such an act,” he added.

The senior Congress leader stated that this tragic incident has once again revealed that law and order has "completely collapsed" in the state.

“Haryana has become one of the most unsafe states for women, as reflected in crime data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and the Union Government’s Social Progress Index. The BJP government has failed miserably in ensuring security,” Hooda said.

Cong worker found dead in suitcase

The body of 23-year-old Himani Narwal was found in a suitcase near the Sampla bus stand on Rohtak-Delhi highway on Friday.

According to PTI, the SFL team reached the crime scene, and after investigation, it was found that the age of the deceased was between 20 and 22 years. She had a scarf wrapped around her neck and mehendi on her hands.

Sampla police station SHO Bijendra Singh said that it seems the girl was murdered and her body was thrown on the road, and further investigation is being carried out.

"We received information that a dead body has been found in a suitcase on the side of the highway and we are investigating this matter. It seems that this girl has been murdered and her dead body has been thrown here, we are investigating the rest and further action will be taken after registering a case. She is between 20 and 22 years old and the body has just been found, we will identify it and take further action", he said.