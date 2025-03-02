23-year-old Congress worker Himani Narwal's body found in suitcase. Who was she?

A massive political row has erupted in Haryana after the body of a woman Congress worker was found near the Sampla Bus Stand on the Rohtak-Delhi highway, on the day the state is witnessing municipal election. Congress worker Himani Narwal seen with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.(Srinivas BV/X)

The Congress has identified the deceased as Himani Narwal, an office-bearer of the Youth Congress in Rohtak, the stronghold of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

“The news of the barbaric murder of active Congress worker Himani Narwal in Rohtak is extremely sad and shocking. I pay my tribute to the departed soul and express my deepest condolences to the family members. The murder of a girl in this manner and finding her body in a suitcase is extremely sad and shocking. This in itself is a blot on the law and order situation of the state,” Hooda posted on X.

The body of the deceased was found in a big blue suitcase near the Sampla bus stand on Friday, following which the information regarding this was provided to the Sampla police station.

She had a scarf wrapped around her neck and mehendi on her hands.

Who was Himani Narwal?

Himani Narwal, hailing from Kathura village in Sonepat, was a Congress worker. According to an HT report, Narwal was involved in various political events, including those with Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda. She was known for performing with Haryanvi folk artistes at Congress rallies and social events.

Narwal's X account mentioned her as the Indian Youth Congress vice president. “During my tenure in Youth Congress, my younger sister @himani_narwal was the District Vice President of Rohtak Rural. Be it Bharat Jodo Yatra or any organisational programme, Himani fulfilled every responsibility very well,” former Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV said on X.

Narwal had accompanied the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra said that she was active with Bhupinder Hooda and Deepinder Hooda during the Haryana assembly election campaign.