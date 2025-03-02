The mother of Himani Narwal, the Haryana Congress worker whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Rohtak, alleged on Sunday that she had made enemies within the party because of her rising stature and proximity to senior leaders. She claimed her daughter was very close to the influential Hooda family and was also seen with Congress stalwart Rahul Gandhi, making her rivals envious. Congress worker Himani Narwal seen with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.(Srinivas BV/X)

Savita, the woman's mother, blamed the election and the party for taking "my daughter's life".

"The election and the party took my daughter's life. Because of this, she made some enemies. These (the culprits) could be from the party, could be her friends as well...On February 28, she was at home," she told ANI.

"She was going with Rahul Gandhi, she was close to the Hooda family, this is why people were having problems, they were jealous," she added.

Narwal's mother claimed she was very close to Asha Hooda, the wife of Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

"We received a phone call from the police station (regarding the incident). My daughter was very close to Asha Hooda (wife of Bhupinder Singh Hooda), I won't perform her last rites until she gets justice," she said.

Also read: Who was Himani Narwal?

She said her elder son was also killed in 2011.

"Yes there was (a family dispute), we lived in a little fear. I took my son to BSF camp from here...My elder son was killed in 2011 and we never received justice. So, I took him (another son) to a BSF camp to save his life...After the election, she had become a little disillusioned with the party. She said that she wanted a job and that she didn't want to work much for the party...She was associated with Congress for the past 10 years. She had also agreed to get married. She was pursuing an LL.B...I had called Asha Hooda in the morning but my phone call was not received," she added.

She said Himani had undertaken a padayatra with Rahul Gandhi.

Hooda demands justice

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the Congress party has demanded an investigation and "whether it was someone from the party or outside will come out only through investigation."

"Her body is in the mortuary right now. Congress workers and associates of local MLAs have gone there. Local MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra will visit them, he is in touch...We have demanded an investigation and that the guilty should get strict punishment. Whether it was someone from the party or outside will come out only through investigation," Hooda said.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit reiterated the demand by the Haryana unit of the party, demanding a high-level probe into the incident.

"If there are any doubts of any political angle, then the government should take it seriously, and police should investigate properly. If the Haryana Congress has demanded a high-level investigation, then it means there are doubts about the low-level investigation. I also demand the same," Dikshit said.

With inputs from agencies