Home / India News / Biden says his relationship with India very good, visited twice
india news

Biden says his relationship with India very good, visited twice

A day after US state department spokesperson Ned Price said US is there for India, President Joe Biden said, "I have been to India twice and will be back. My relationship with (India is) very good."
US President Joe Biden said he visited India twice.&nbsp;
US President Joe Biden said he visited India twice. 
Published on Jun 18, 2022 06:52 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

US President Joe Biden on Friday said he shared a very good relationship with India and hoped to visit the country again. "I have been to India twice and will be back. My relationship with (India is) very good," Biden said talking to reporters as he left on a weekend trip to his home in Delaware. Also Read: 'Glad to see BJP publicly condemns offensive comments on Prophet’: US

The comments came a day after State Department spokesperson Ned Price asserted the US-New Delhi ties remain intact despite New Delhi's relationship with Moscow amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. "We have had a number of discussions with our Indian partners, and the point that we have made is that every country is going to have a different relationship with Moscow," Price said.

The US is there for India and this message has been made clear to the Indian partners, Ned Price said."...India's relationship with Russia was built up over the course of many decades, as countries reorient their relationship with Moscow, as we have seen many of them do. This will be a gradual process. But throughout it all, we have made clear to our Indian partners that we are there for them. We are ready and able, and willing to partner with them. And we've done just that," Ned Price said.

The US noted the Prophet row and said it is glad that the BJP condemned the comments made by two BJP officials. "We encourage India to promote respect for human rights. The Secretary (of State) said, when he was in New Delhi last year, that the Indian people and the American people believe in the same values: human dignity, human respect, equality of opportunity, and the freedom of religion or belief," Price said.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
joe biden narendra modi
joe biden narendra modi
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out