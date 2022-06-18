Biden says his relationship with India very good, visited twice

US President Joe Biden on Friday said he shared a very good relationship with India and hoped to visit the country again. "I have been to India twice and will be back. My relationship with (India is) very good," Biden said talking to reporters as he left on a weekend trip to his home in Delaware. Also Read: 'Glad to see BJP publicly condemns offensive comments on Prophet’: US

The comments came a day after State Department spokesperson Ned Price asserted the US-New Delhi ties remain intact despite New Delhi's relationship with Moscow amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. "We have had a number of discussions with our Indian partners, and the point that we have made is that every country is going to have a different relationship with Moscow," Price said.

The US is there for India and this message has been made clear to the Indian partners, Ned Price said."...India's relationship with Russia was built up over the course of many decades, as countries reorient their relationship with Moscow, as we have seen many of them do. This will be a gradual process. But throughout it all, we have made clear to our Indian partners that we are there for them. We are ready and able, and willing to partner with them. And we've done just that," Ned Price said.

The US noted the Prophet row and said it is glad that the BJP condemned the comments made by two BJP officials. "We encourage India to promote respect for human rights. The Secretary (of State) said, when he was in New Delhi last year, that the Indian people and the American people believe in the same values: human dignity, human respect, equality of opportunity, and the freedom of religion or belief," Price said.

(With PTI inputs)

