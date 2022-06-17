US says 'glad to see' BJP 'publicly condemns offensive comments' on Prophet

The United States has raised concerns on comments by former BJP spokespersons - Naveen Jindal and Nupur Sharma - against Prophet Mohammed. "We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemns those comments," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"We regularly engage with the Indian government at senior levels on human rights concerns including freedom of religion or belief and we encourage India to promote respect for human rights," he said.

The Secretary said when he was last in New Delhi, last year, that the Indian people and the American people, we believe in the same values: human dignity, human respect, equality of opportunity, and the freedom of religion or belief. These are fundamental tenets, these are fundamental values within any democracy, and we speak up for them around the world.

