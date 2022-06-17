Home / India News / US says 'glad to see' BJP 'publicly condemns offensive comments' on Prophet
india news

US says 'glad to see' BJP 'publicly condemns offensive comments' on Prophet

Prophet remark row: The comments had prompted official notes from several nations. 
Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear at Bhiwandi police station for remarks against The Prophet. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear at Bhiwandi police station for remarks against The Prophet. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 06:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

The United States has raised concerns on comments by former BJP spokespersons - Naveen Jindal and Nupur Sharma -  against Prophet Mohammed.  "We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemns those comments," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. 

"We regularly engage with the Indian government at senior levels on human rights concerns including freedom of religion or belief and we encourage India to promote respect for human rights," he said.

The Secretary said when he was last in New Delhi, last year, that the Indian people and the American people, we believe in the same values: human dignity, human respect, equality of opportunity, and the freedom of religion or belief. These are fundamental tenets, these are fundamental values within any democracy, and we speak up for them around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
prophet mohammed united states nupur sharma + 1 more
prophet mohammed united states nupur sharma
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out