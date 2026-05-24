The Union ministry of petroleum and natural gas has asked oil marketing companies (OMCs) to submit reports on piped natural gas (PNG) connections as the Centre plans to notify liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)-free zones amid concerns over supply disruptions and rising import costs due to the ongoing West Asia conflict. However, Bihar has achieved only 30.88% of its household PNG connection target set for March this year.

Under the proposed mechanism, once PNG infrastructure becomes fully operational in a locality, the government will declare it an LPG-free zone

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Under the proposed mechanism, once PNG infrastructure becomes fully operational in a locality, the government will declare it an LPG-free zone, making it mandatory for residents to shift from LPG cylinders to PNG within three months. Failure to migrate within the stipulated period could lead to suspension of LPG connections, officials said.

On Friday, officials said the ministry held a review meeting with heads of OMCs and chief secretaries of states and Union territories to assess the status of PNG rollout as part of the Centre’s push to reduce dependence on imported LPG.

Bihar, meanwhile, has achieved only 30.88% of its target of 3,75,751 household connections scheduled for completion by March this year, with 31,875 applications pending as of May 21.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) has completed PNG infrastructure in around 25 residential societies in Patna, while Indian Oil Corporation, which caters to 24 of Bihar’s 38 districts, has converted all 110 flats in Muzaffarpur’s Dharfadi Housing Society from LPG to PNG. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) has completed PNG infrastructure in around 25 residential societies in Patna, while Indian Oil Corporation, which caters to 24 of Bihar’s 38 districts, has converted all 110 flats in Muzaffarpur’s Dharfadi Housing Society from LPG to PNG. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Data reviewed by Bihar chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit on May 18 showed that 10 districts — Buxar, Nawada, Madhubani, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran and Siwan — recorded zero achievement against targets fixed in 2019 for completion by March 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Data reviewed by Bihar chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit on May 18 showed that 10 districts — Buxar, Nawada, Madhubani, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran and Siwan — recorded zero achievement against targets fixed in 2019 for completion by March 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Progress has also remained negligible in districts such as Darbhanga and Saharsa. In Darbhanga, only 0.05% of the target of 31,585 connections had been achieved till May 21, while Saharsa recorded 0.44% achievement against its target of 5,500 connections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Progress has also remained negligible in districts such as Darbhanga and Saharsa. In Darbhanga, only 0.05% of the target of 31,585 connections had been achieved till May 21, while Saharsa recorded 0.44% achievement against its target of 5,500 connections. {{/usCountry}}

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In Patna, 35,662 households had live PNG connections against a target of 57,122, translating into an achievement of 62.43%. Though districts such as Jamui (93.52%), Aurangabad (68.99%), Sheikhpura (68.09%), Lakhisarai (67.86%) and Rohtas (66.79%) reported better percentages, their targets were relatively small, mostly below 3,500 connections, except Lakhisarai, where the target was 7,291.

OMC officials attributed the slow rollout to multiple operational challenges, including reluctance among consumers to shift from LPG to PNG, shortage of skilled manpower, inadequate availability of metres, regulators and valves, and repeated damage to underground pipelines laid earlier.

“Despite paying workers according to industry norms — an estimated daily allowance of ₹1,800 for a plumber and helper — we have been able to retain less than 1% of the nearly 2,000 plumbers trained for PNG work,” a senior OMC officer said on condition of anonymity.

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The official added that there was also an acute shortage of skilled workers for moling — a trenchless technique used for laying underground pipelines without damaging roads or surface infrastructure.

India currently imports nearly 50% of its LPG requirement, making domestic cooking fuel supply vulnerable to geopolitical tensions. In contrast, PNG for household use is largely sourced domestically, with priority allocation over industrial consumers, making it a more stable and secure alternative during global supply shocks.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ruchir Kumar ...Read More Ruchir writes on health, aviation, power and myriad other issues. An ex-TOI, he has worked both on Desk and in reporting. He over 25 years of broadcast and print journalism experience in Assam, Jharkhand & Bihar. Read Less

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