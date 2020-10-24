e-paper
bihar election 2020
Home / India News / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Lawlessness is nature of RJD, says JP Nadda at Biharsharif rally

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Lawlessness is nature of RJD, says JP Nadda at Biharsharif rally

“Lawlessness is the nature of RJD. They never sought forgiveness for what they did to the people of Bihar. This implies that they still have the same intentions. Nitish Kumar knew that good governance can not be achieved while in power with the RJD alliance. This is why he broke ties with them and came with BJP,” Nadda said.

india Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 20:49 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Nalanda, Bihar
Nadda was campaigning in Biharsharif for seven National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency. (PTI Photo)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Saturday lashed out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over the promises of providing employment made by it.

Addressing the public in Biharsharif, he said that under whom lawlessness existed in the state are now talking about jobs.

He further said that the results of this election would decide the future of the state urging voters to be more vigilant before casting their votes.

“This election isn’t about any candidate but Bihar’s future. We must keep that in mind while voting. Since 2014 there’s been a shift in Indian election ethics. Now politics is based on the merit of work done not casteism, regionalism & other divisive bases of votes,” he said.

The BJP chief also accused the Congress of prolonging the Ram Janmabhoomi temple issue and further went ahead to enlist the work done by the Centre during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Congress party through Kapil Sibal filed a plea to Supreme Court to not pass a judgment on Ram Janmbhoomi. Such diversionary tactics are Congress’ modus operandi. Only after Modiji came to power the SC began a daily hearing of the case & passed a unanimous verdict,” Nadda said.

“During the corona pandemic Modiji did the job of providing 80 crore people, from March till Diwali and Chatth puja, five kilograms wheat/rice and per family one-kilogram pulses,” he added.

