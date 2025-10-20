RJD releases list of 143 candidates for Bihar elections, fields Tejashwi Yadav from Raghopur

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday released a list of candidates for the Bihar assembly elections 2025, naming candidates for 143 seats. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been fielded from the Raghopur assembly seat in Vaishali district.

The development comes in the backdrop of stalemate within the INDIA bloc over seat-sharing for the Bihar assembly elections scheduled for November 6 and 11. The counting and declaration of results will be done on November 14.

The deadline to withdraw nomination papers for 121 of the 243 seats set to go to polls in first phase on November 6 will end at 3pm today. A total of 1,375 nominations were accepted till late on Sunday.

The Congress on Monday also released another list of six candidates for the Bihar Assembly polls, taking the total number of candidates announced by the party to 60.

The Congress' list was announced post-midnight, even as a formal seat-sharing deal has alluded the Mahagathbandhan with the RJD and the Congress, the two main constituents of the alliance, unable to reach an understanding.

According to the list of six candidates, the Congress fielded Surendra Prasad Kushwaha from Valmiki Nagar, Abidur Rehman from Araria, Jalil Mastan from Amour, Tauquir Alam from Barari, Praveen Singh Kushwaha from Kahalgaon and Vinod Chaudhary from Sikandra (SC).

Defections and turncoats Political leaders' shifting loyalties has been a highlight this season in Bihar's run up to the assembly elections. Latest in the list of turncoats is former MP and four-time MLA Sarfaraz Alam who formally joined Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party. Alam, son of former Union minister Mohammad Taslimuddin, has won the Jokihat assembly seat four times—twice on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket in 1996 and 2000, and twice on the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) ticket in 2010 and 2015. This latest political shift highlights a broader trend in Bihar’s political landscape, where ideology often takes a back seat to pragmatic alliances.

A total of nine candidates who secured victories in the previous state elections under different party banners are now contesting under new affiliations. Following the collapse of the Grand Alliance-led government last year, seven MLAs from the RJD and the Congress have switched allegiance to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). All but one of these defectors have been rewarded with party tickets for the forthcoming polls. Read more here.