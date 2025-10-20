₹3 crore Land Rover, gold worth 35 lakhs: RJD candidate Khesari Lal Yadav's staggering net worth

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav, who is contesting his first-ever election from Chapra assembly constituency in Bihar’s Saran district as a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate, has declared total assets worth ₹24.81 crore in his election affidavit. Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, right, addresses the media after giving the party's membership slip to singer and actor Khesari Lal Yadav, right, and his wife Chanda, in Patna. (PTI)

According to the affidavit filed under his original name Shatrughan Yadav, the popular Bhojpuri singer-actor owns movable assets worth ₹16.89 crore and immovable properties worth ₹7.91 crore. His wife, Chanda Yadav, owns movable assets of ₹90.02 lakh and immovable properties worth ₹6.49 crore.

The declaration includes ₹5 lakh in cash held by Yadav and ₹2 lakh by his wife, gold jewellery valued at ₹35 lakh, and several bank accounts. Among his high-value assets is a Land Rover Defender luxury car worth ₹3 crore, purchased in 2023.

“My heart has always been with the RJD,” Yadav said after filing his nomination papers.

Yadav, who joined the RJD just a day before his nomination, was accompanied by his wife Chanda, who also joined the party in Patna on Thursday.

As per the affidavit, Yadav’s annual income in 2023–24 stood at ₹73.5 lakh, a decline from ₹95.02 lakh in 2022–23 and ₹1.01 crore in 2020–21. His total net worth, combining movable and immovable assets, stands at ₹24.81 crore.

Litti-chokha seller to Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav, who has appeared in over 100 Bhojpuri films and performed more than 5,000 songs, has often spoken about his humble beginnings.

In his affidavit, Yadav recalled that his father, Mangaru Yadav, once worked as a street vendor in the mornings and a security guard at night. In his childhood, Khesari used to graze cattle and sell milk in their village.

Later, the family moved to Delhi, where they started selling litti-chokha, a traditional Bihari delicacy — a period Yadav describes as formative to his success story.

Bihar election 2025 The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with the results to be declared on November 14.

Khesari Lal Yadav's Chapra constituency goes to the polls in the first phase on November 6. The RJD is part of the INDIA bloc, which also includes the Congress and Left parties, while the BJP-JD(U) alliance leads the ruling NDA in the state.

The BJP and JD(U) are contesting 101 seats each under their seat-sharing arrangement, while the RJD and Congress are yet to announce a formal division of seats within the INDIA bloc.

Political debut Making his political debut, Khesari Lal Yadav's entry has generated considerable buzz in Saran’s political landscape. With his massive Bhojpuri fan base and popular appeal among youth and migrant workers, the RJD hopes Yadav can energize voters in one of Bihar’s most politically significant districts.

“I’ve come from the soil, and I’ll always stand for the people who made me who I am,” Yadav said after filing his papers in Chapra.