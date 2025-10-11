Bihar BJP chief says seat-sharing to be announced jointly, dismisses social media speculation

Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Jaiswal on Saturday clarified that the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming elections will be announced jointly by the leaders of the five parties in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal and deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary at the BJP office in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

He dismissed speculation and numbers floating on social media, stating that the final decision rests with the top leadership.

He said that the NDA's central leadership will make the final announcement on seat-sharing, quashing speculation and rumours circulating on social media. Jaiswal emphasised the rock-solid unity within the NDA, asserting that the alliance has already taken a significant step forward.

Addressing the media, Jaiswal said "... On social media, some numbers have been floated that have been determined between different parties, whereas this responsibility and authority lie with the leaders of all five parties, who will jointly make the announcement. The news circulating is incorrect because the announcement will be made by us... Everything in the NDA is being decided by the central leadership. All this information will be provided by the NDA itself... Everything has already been decided in the NDA. The NDA has moved forward much earlier with rock-solid unity... "

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary stated that discussions regarding seat sharing were nearing completion, adding that all internal deliberations were ongoing and would be brought to attention soon.

"Discussions with all parties are almost nearing completion... Internal deliberations are ongoing within the party, and all matters will soon be brought to your attention... No one is upset. Everyone has put forward their respective points... Everyone is happy..." Chaudhary told ANI.

The electoral battle in Bihar is shaping up to be a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan, spearheaded by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The NDA holds 131 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, while the Mahagathbandhan has 111 seats.

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14. (ANI)