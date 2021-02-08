Bihar CM Nitish Kumar appeals to firm to complete PMCH facility within 5 years

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar made an emotional appeal to the firm executing the renovation of the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) to complete the work in five years, instead of seven, as he laid the foundation stone of the country’s largest and the world’s second largest hospital project on Monday.

The state’s oldest and among the five oldest medical institutions in India, established in 1925, is being converted into a 5,462-bed hospital, from an existing 1,754-bed unit, at a project cost of ₹5,540 crore. The annual intake of MBBS medicos will also increase from existing 150 to 250.

The hospital would have the facility to cater to an air ambulance as it would have a helipad on the rooftop of the 9-storied hospital building. It will also be connected through the 21-km long Ganga Path, which is under construction along the Ganges between Digha and Deedarganj, as well as an elevated corridor on the Ashok Rajpath, to make it accessible in quick time.

Kumar also asked the health department to constitute a committee of experts to monitor the progress of the construction work. The CM said he would personally undertake surprise inspections to see if the work was being done expeditiously.

Kumar said he had nurtured a dream for 14 years and wanted the PMCH to be renovated as one of the best centres in medical science. He also recalled fond memories of his student days, when as an engineering student he used to visit the PMCH.

The CM said he wanted the PMCH to be among the best in medical science, both in terms of research and treatment, so that people did not have to go outside the state for medical treatment.

The CM took the opportunity to shower praise on the states’ medical professionals for keeping Covid-19 under control in Bihar where the mortality rate has been far lower than the national average and vaccination was taking place at a rapid rate.

Kumar said while mortality rate due to the deadly coronavirus is 1.44% in the country, its 0.50% in Bihar.

He said it was a matter of pride that Bihar had the highest vaccination percentage in the country.

Addressing the event, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said since the hospital is part of his Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency it was his duty to extend all cooperation to it.

He said the Centre as well as the NDA government in the state were committed to development of Bihar. State health minister Mangal Pandey earlier said that the PMCH, in terms of hospital infrastructure, would be second to a facility in Taiwan, which had 10,000 beds.

Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad and principal secretary, health, Pratyaya Amrit also spoke on the occasion among others.