Bihar government announces 1,000 per month for unemployed graduates: Check eligibility, details

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced the expansion of the CM Self-Help Allowance Scheme, where the financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month will be extended to unemployed graduates for two a maximum period of two years. "...Providing government jobs and employment to as many youth as possible and empowering them has been our priority," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said in a post on X.

The scheme is currently operating under the Bihar government's 7 Nischay program. Under the Self-Help Allowance Scheme, which was previously offered to Intermediate-graded youth, will now also extend to unemployed graduates in Arts, Science, and Commerce.

The scheme comes weeks ahead of the scheduled assembly elections in Bihar, where both the ruling and opposition parties are trying to bank on the employment, key issue in the state.

While announcing the decision, Nitish said, “Since the formation of the new government in November 2005, providing government jobs and employment to as many youth as possible and empowering them has been our priority.”

He highlighted the state government's target to provide government jobs and employment to 10 million youth over the next five years, adding that in the coming years, more jobs and employment would be created in government and private sectors.

Who benefits from the CM's Self-Help Allowance Scheme?

The benefits of the already operational CM Self-Help Allowance Scheme will now also extend to unemployed graduates in arts, science, and commerce. Therefore, the scheme will now provide financial assistance of ₹1000 to those who are:

• Graduate youths who are in the 20-25 age group

• Not studying and are seeking employment opportunities

• Not self-employed

• Not employed in any government, private, or non-government sector

This is in addition to the previous scope of the scheme, which already included unemployed youths who had passed their intermediate exams only.

“I hope that these youth will use this assistance allowance to obtain necessary training and prepare for competitive examinations, thereby securing their future,” Bihar CM Nitish said in a post on X.

He added that the “visionary initiative” is aimed at providing maximum employment opportunities to the youth of Bihar. “Educated youth here will become self-reliant, skilled, and employment-oriented, enabling them to make significant contributions to the development of the state and the country,” the CM said.

How to apply?

The Bihar government is yet to release details on the application process for the upgraded Self-Help Allowance Scheme.

According to the state government's 7 Nischay program website, the eligible youths can apply for “Mukhyamantri Nischay Swayam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana” through the website- http://7nishchay-yuvaupmission.bihar.gov.in/ and register themselves through their mobile number and e-mail.