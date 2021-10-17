‘Politics of votes’: Bihar deputy CM slams opposition for not ‘coming together’ over J&K civilian killings

A day after another vendor from Bihar was killed by terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir, the state’s deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad lashed out at the opposition parties on Sunday, alleging that they are not “coming together” even in “such killings.”

“It is surprising that even in such killings, the opposition parties of India are not coming together. This proves where the politics of votes has taken those parties,” Prasad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.He added that the people of India are aware of everything” and they are together against “Pakistan-backed terrorism which is behind these killings.”

Also Read | Street vendor killed in Kashmir left Bihar only 3 months ago for work, says fatherHis statements come after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the CM relief fund for the kin of the man who was murdered by terrorists in Srinagar’s Eidgah region. The deceased, identified as Arbind Kumar Sah, hailed from Bihar’s Banka area and sold gol gappas in the valley.The 29-year-old was rushed to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was identified by his Aadhar card.The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that terrorists fired shots at two non-local labourers in independent cases in Srinagar and Pulwama. Sagir Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur was the other civilian who was shot at in Pulwama, and later succumbed to his injuries. “Areas have been cordoned and searches started,” J&K Police tweeted.The targeting killing of civilians, especially those belonging to the minority communities, have been rocking the valley since the beginning of this month. Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir said on Saturday that as many as 13 terrorists have been killed in a total of nine encounters since these killings commenced. He further stated that two Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, involved in many civilian killings, have been neutralised in the past 24 hours till Saturday.

