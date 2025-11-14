Bihar election: BJP's Kedar Prasad Gupta trails in Kurhani in high-stakes clash against RJD

In a closely fought contest, Kedar Prasad Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party is currently trailing Sunil Kumar Suman of the Rashtriya Janata Dal in the Kurhani constituency of Muzaffarpur in the assembly polls in Bihar. Gupta is trailing Suman by a narrow margin of 2,169 votes, securing 42,502 votes. BJP renominated Kedar Prasad Gupta as its candidate from Kurhani.(Social Media)

The race has emerged as a tight battle between the two main contenders, indicated ECI data, while independent candidate Dharmendra Kumar lagged far behind the two, with a total of 2,796 votes.

The BJP placed it's bet on Gupta for a high stakes contest in Kurhani three years after he won the seat for the BJP in December 2022 during a crucial by-election.

Who is Kedar Prasad Gupta?

After losing to Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Amit Kumar Sahani in 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Kedar Prasad Gupta made a comeback in 2022 by-polls triggered by Sahani’s disqualification from the state assembly after he was sentenced to jail for committing fraud. Gupta defeated Janata Dal (United)’s Manoj Kumar Singh to claim victory in 2022.

Gupta, 61, currently serves as the Minister of Panchayat Raj in Bihar. He hails from Muzaffarpur district’s Gibarsahi village and pursued his BA (Hons) from Jiradai Sankhaya College in Deoghar in 2002, followed by his post graduation from Tamil Nadu’s Vinayak Mission University in year 2012, according to his affidavit.

Gupta has two criminal cases pending against him, however, no charges have been framed so far and there have been no convictions. The Indian Penal Code sections under which the Gupta has been booked include rioting (147), wrongful restraint (341), voluntarily causing hurt (323), intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace (504), and disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant (188), apart from Section-3(i)(x) of the SC/ST Act and Section-136 R.P. Act.

According to Gupta’s affidavit, his income in 2024-25 was around ₹23.5 lakh and for 2023-23, it was ₹13.4 lakh. He has declared movable assets worth ₹86.86 lakh and immovable assets worth ₹87 lakh. Among Gupta’s sources of income are agriculture, former MLA pension and current minister salary from that he draws from the Bihar government.

Gupta is likely to witness a fierce competition from Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Sunil Kumar Saran, who also faces two criminal cases, and Jan Suraaj Party’s Mohammad Ali Irfan, who has no criminal cases against him.

About the constituency - Kurhani

Kurhani assembly constituency comes under Muzaffarpur district and will vote in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections on November 6, 2025, along with 121 other constituencies.