Bihar exit poll results: NDA's return or a Mahagathbandhan twist? What 11 pollsters predict

Exit poll projections from at least 11 pollsters have predicted a return for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar after the assembly elections concluded on Tuesday evening, placing the Mahagathbandhan at a distant second position in the electoral race. Bihar exit poll results: Most pollsters projected a comfortable win for the NDA, giving the Mahagathbandhan a distant second position, and leaving Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj with 0-5 seats. (HT Photo/PTI)

While the actual results for the high-stakes will be announced by the Election Commission of India after the counting of votes on Friday, November 14, exit poll projections have hinted at the possible outcome of the poll battle. Follow live updates on 2025 Bihar assembly elections

Ten of the 11 pollsters projected an NDA sweep over the last two days, while only one forecast a close contest between the ruling and the opposition alliance.

What are exit polls?

Exit polls are the outcome of a post-voting survey designed to understand voter preferences and predict the likely result of an election. These are carried out after voters leave the polling stations and gauge how the demographic voted and why.

Exit poll figures may differ from the actual results as the error margin varies from poll to poll. They may not always be accurate, but they capture the voter sentiment and offer insights into the possible trends and swing patterns before the official results are announced.

Projections from 11 pollsters forecast a comfortable win for the NDA, keeping the Mahagathbandhan in second place and leaving close to zero seats for Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party.

Who projected what:

Axis My India

NDA: 121-141

MGB: 98-118

JSP: 0-2

Others: 1-5

Today's Chanakya

NDA: 148-172

MGB: 65-89

JSP: -

Others: 3-9

Matrize

NDA: 147-167

MGB: 70-90

JSP:0-2

Others: 2-5

P-Marq

NDA: 142-162

MGB: 80-98

JSP: 1-4

Others: 0-3

Peoples Pulse

NDA: 133-159

MGB: 75-101

JSP: 0-5

Others: 2-8

Bhaskar

NDA: 145-160

MGB: 73-91

JSP: -

Others: 5-10

People's Insight

NDA: 133-148

MGB: 87-102

JSP: 0-2

Others: 3-6

JVC

NDA: 135-150

MGB: 88-103

JSP: -

Others: 3-7

Polstrat

NDA: 133-148

MGB: 87-102

JSP: -

Others: 3-5

Poll Diary

NDA: 184-209

MGB: 32-49

JSP: -

Others: 1-5

Vote Vibe

NDA: 125-145

MGB: 95-115

JSP: 0-2

Others: 1-3

Poll Diary projected the highest number of seats for the NDA, with a range of 184-209, while Axis My India forecast the lowest range of 121-141 seats.

For Mahagathbandhan, the highest range of projection, 98-118 seats, was given by Axis My India, and the lowest range was forecast by Poll Diary: 32-49 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) (JDU)-led NDA's move to seek re-election in the state, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year-long journey at the Centre and Nitish Kumar's 20-year rule in Bihar.

Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan played on its condemnation of the Nitish Kumar government, accusing it of corruption among several other issues. The opposition alliance, primarily comprising the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), promised government jobs, interest waivers for self-help women's groups, a new law to curb paper leaks in exams, and monthly financial aid for women, among other things, in its manifesto for the assembly elections.

