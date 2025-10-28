Bihar: MGB manifesto promises one job per family within 20 days of forming govt

PATNA: The Mahagathbandhan (MGB)’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday launched the alliance’s manifesto for the Bihar assembly election, naming it as Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran (Bihar’s Tejashwi Resolve) and positioning it as a “vision document” to transform the state into India’s top performer.

It promises one government job per family within 20 days of forming government; permanent status and interest waivers for Jeevika didis (self-help group women) and contractual workers within 20 months; new law to curb paper leaks in exams.

Monthly financial aid under “Mai-Behen Yojana” for women; subsidised LPG cylinders and free electricity up to 200 units per household; exemption of ‘toddy’ (local liquor) from anti-liquor laws to boost rural economies are also included prominently in it.

Other major promises include removal of the 50% reservation cap to include more backward classes, dalits and tribals, universal healthcare coverage and farmer support with minimum support prices covering input costs, strict measures to make Bihar “crime-free,” including enhanced policing and anti-communal initiatives; scrapping the Waqf Amendment Act if it encroaches on state’s rights; industrial incentives to halt youth exodus; focus on education, medicine, and farmer rewards to restore “Bihar’s self-respect.”

The manifesto was released by Yadav in presence of key alliance partners including Congress’s Pawan Khera, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani and CPI-ML (Liberation) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya. The launch, attended by hundreds of supporters and party workers, underscored the opposition bloc’s unity against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Addressing the gathering, Tejashwi Yadav described the 30-page manifesto as his personal “pran patra” (resolve document), outlining a five-year blueprint to address unemployment, migration, and lawlessness—issues he repeatedly blamed on the chief minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

“I will fulfill them (Pran), even if it requires sacrificing my life (Praan),” the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said, adding that all the promises made in the documents are pragmatic.

“We are not just promising; we have a roadmap to make Bihar number one. The NDA must reveal their CM face and vision—stop the negativity,” Yadav said, urging voters to back the MGB for a “crime-free and prosperous” state.

Yadav also urged the officials to stay impartial and abstain from attempting to tamper with the voting, and said they were well prepared to avert any designs. Citing instruction from the higher authorities, Tejashwi alleged that the officials in Bihar are being asked to complicate problems for the MGB candidates in the fray and said that everything will be videographed to foil the “authoritarian dictats”.

To a query regarding the NDA’s fear that how the state would manage the expenses incurred on giving regular jobs, Tejashwi said he had a comprehensive blueprint for that, which would also be released at later stages. “NDA leaders made similar observations, when I had promised to offer 10 lakh government jobs,” he quipped.

Mukesh Sahani, the alliance’s deputy CM face, echoed the same sentiment: “This is our Sankalp Patra for a new Bihar—jobs, justice and joy for every home.” The document also vows to protect Bihar’s interests amid central policies.

The launch drew immediate fire from NDA leaders, who dismissed the promises as “empty lies from a failing alliance.” Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan quipped, “What’s the harm in lying if they don’t expect to win? Tejashwi must reflect on why migration started under his family’s rule.”

Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said Tejashwi Yadav was trying to sell dreams. “Tejashwi Yadav and the Grand Alliance have released a bundle of false promises in the name of the manifesto. The people of Bihar know that these people make promises and, in the name of promises, want to establish jungle raj in Bihar once again.” .

“The people of Bihar know everything and recognize everyone. Who will develop Bihar and who will destroy it? The people of Bihar know this very well, which is why the NDA government is going to be formed in Bihar once again on November 14,” said Rai.

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader K.C. Tyagi said, “...All the issues being raised by them in their manifesto have already been completed by the NDA government under the leadership of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar...”

The NDA is likely to release its manifesto on October 30.

The ruling alliance has countered the Opposition bloc with its development narratives, highlighting infrastructure gains under Nitish Kumar.

Former director of AN Sinha institute of social studies, DM Diwakar, described the MGB’s pledge as a high-risk gamble. “It’s populist vows, which could energise youth but invite scrutiny on delivery. This isn’t just a document—it’s Tejashwi’s bid to end RJD’s 20-year power drought,” said Diwakar.