Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: Opposition rejects exit poll predictions, says wait for ‘real results’

The ruling alliance is negating any anti-incumbency wave in the Bihar, while the Mahagathbandhan is saying that their assessment shows the government in the state will witness a change.

Rejecting the exit polls, RJD leader and Opposition's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav said people had “stood in long queues during voting, even until six or seven in the evening.” He said the exit polls had begun to emerge “while voting was still underway.”

What have the exit polls predicted?

Most pollsters have predicted a big win for the BJP-JDU-led NDA at a range of 121-209 seats, forecasting that Mahagathbandhan would be a distant second with 32-118 seats. The majority mark in the 243-member state Assembly is 122 seats.

However, the Axis My India projection released on Wednesday projected a narrow win for the NDA with a range of 121-141 seats, giving the Mahagathbandhan 98-118 seats.

The exit poll predictions have also indictated the little to no impact of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, which was being seen by some as a threat to the votes of the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. However, most pollsters have given the JSP zero to five seats.

Voting percentage: The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections witnessed a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, while the second phase on November 11 saw 69.20 per cent voter turnout.

The Election Commission of India, after polling concluded, announced that Bihar had registered a “historic high” voter turnout of 66.91 per cent, the highest in the state since 1951.