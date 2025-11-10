Bihar election 2025 result date: All you need to know about counting of votes

The Bihar election result 2025 will be declared on November 14, following the completion of polling in two phases across all 243 assembly constituencies on November 11. The high-stakes contest will decide whether Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)-BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retains power or if Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led INDIA bloc manages to unseat the nine-time CM. (Live updates) Police personnel guard a strong room where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are being kept after the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 at AN College in Patna.(Santosh Kumar/HT)

The first phase of voting on November 6 covered 121 constituencies across 18 districts and saw a 65.08% voter turnout, notably higher than the 57.29% turnout recorded in the 2020 assembly polls.

The second phase, scheduled for November 11, will see voting for the remaining 122 constituencies across 20 districts, including Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur, and Purnia.

Bihar's chief electoral officer (CEO) confirmed that polling in the first phase concluded peacefully and highlighted a nearly 8% rise in voter participation compared to the previous assembly elections.

Bihar 2025 election: What's at stake

The ruling NDA, consisting of the BJP, JD(U), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and smaller partners, currently commands a strength of 132 MLAs in the outgoing assembly - comfortably above the 122-mark needed for a majority.

The RJD, which emerged as the single largest party in 2020, now has 75 MLAs, followed by the Congress (19) and the CPI(ML)-Liberation (12).

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a dominant figure in Bihar politics for nearly two decades, has switched alliances multiple times since 2020. His deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha lead the BJP’s charge within the NDA government.

On the opposition front, Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of opposition and son of former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, is hoping to capitalize on issues such as unemployment and development gaps to bring the RJD-led INDIA bloc to power.

Prashant Kishor's political debut

Another factor adding intrigue to this election is the entry of Prashant Kishor, the well-known political strategist, who is contesting under his new outfit, the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP). Kishor’s party has fielded candidates in all 243 constituencies, positioning itself as a third front outside the NDA and INDIA blocs.

2020 result

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls, the NDA won 125 seats, securing a narrow majority. The BJP had bagged 74 seats, while JD(U) managed 43.

The RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats, but Nitish Kumar eventually formed the government with BJP support.

Since then, shifting alliances have defined Bihar’s political landscape - including Nitish Kumar's brief return to the RJD in 2022 before rejoining the NDA in 2024.

The counting of votes on November 14 will reveal whether Nitish Kumar extends his long political career with a record tenth term or if Tejashwi Yadav ushers in a generational change in Bihar politics.

FAQs on Bihar Election 2025 result date

When will the Bihar Election 2025 results be announced?

The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 results will be declared on November 14, 2025.

How many phases are there in the Bihar election 2025?

The election is being held in two phases - on November 6 and November 11.

How many seats are there in the Bihar Legislative Assembly?

The Bihar assembly has 243 seats, and 122 seats are needed for a simple majority.

Which parties are contesting the Bihar election 2025?

The main contest is between the NDA (BJP, JD(U), HAM) and the INDIA bloc (RJD, Congress, Left). The Jan Suraaj Party led by Prashant Kishor is contesting independently.

What was the voter turnout in the first phase?

The first phase recorded a 65.08% turnout, higher than in 2020 and 2024 elections.

Who is the current Chief Minister of Bihar?

Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) is the current Chief Minister, leading the NDA government.