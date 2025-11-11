Bihar exit poll 2025: Projections from 6:30 pm; second phase polling underway | LIVE Updates

Pollsters will begin releasing exit poll projections from 6:30 pm, shortly after the final phase of voting is concluded. Voting will end at around 5 pm.

Bihar elections 2025

The Bihar assembly election 2025 is being conducted in two phases. The first phase of voting took place on November 6, with a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent.

The second phase is being conducted today, on November 11. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on November 14, following which the Election Commission will declare the results of the polls.

Of the 243 seats up for grabs, the NDA's seat-sharing is such that the JD(U) and the BJP are contesting 101 seats each, the LJP (RV) is fighting on 29 seats, and the HAM(S) and RLM are contesting on six seats each.

Meanwhile, among the Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan, the RJD is contesting 143 seats, the Congress is fighting on 61 seats, the CPI nine and the CPI(M) has named four candidates. Meanwhile, the CPI(M-L)L has fielded 20 candidates, and the VIP has named 15 candidates.

The 243-seat Bihar assembly requires a simple majority of 122 seats to form the government. The high-stakes election will determine whether Nitish Kumar's NDA will retain power or Tejashwi Yadav's Grand Alliance will seize the throne.

What is exit poll?

An exit poll is a post-voting survey aimed at understanding voter preferences and predicting the likely outcome of an election. These polls, which are carried out after voters leave the polling stations, gauge how the demographic voted and why.

While they may not always be accurate, they capture the voter sentiment and offer insights into the possible trends and swing patterns before the official results are announced.

Bihar election and exit polls 2020

In the 2020 Bihar elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieved a landslide victory, winning 125 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 74 seats, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats, and the Vikassheel Insaan Party and Hindustani Awam Morcha secured four seats each.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of the Mahagathbandhan, notably, emerged as the largest party by winning 75 seats, despite its alliance losing the assembly polls.

However, most pollsters had projected a win for the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance, predicting that Nitish Kumar's NDA could fall short of a clear majority in the assembly elections.

Exit polls 2020

-News18-Today's Chanakya had predicted 180 seats for the Mahagathbandhan and 55 seats for the NDA.

-India Today-Axis My India, similar to Today's Chanakya, also projected a landslide victory for the opposition Grand Alliance with 139-161 seats, predicting just 69-91 seats for the NDA.

-Republic-Jan Ki Baat projected 118-138 seats for the opposition alliance and 91-117 for the NDA, predicting 5-8 seats for the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

-Patriotic Voter projected a 129-seat win for the NDA, while predicting 107 seats for the Mahagathbandhan.

-P-Marq's numbers also predicted a win for the NDA with 123-135 seats, while the Grand Alliance was projected to bag 104-115 seats.

-ABP-CVoter had predicted 141-161 seats for the NDA, projecting the Mahagathbandhan to grab 64-84 seats, and the LJP to bag 13-23 seats.