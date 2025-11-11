Bihar exit poll 2025: Projections from 6:30 pm; second phase polling underway | LIVE Updates
Bihar exit poll 2025 LIVE updates: Pollsters will release their exit poll projections for the Bihar assembly elections from 6:30 pm, shortly after the final phase voting concludes.
The second and final phase of voting for the Bihar assembly elections 2025 is underway, with everyone's attention locked on the upcoming exit poll projections. While the projections will offer insight into the people's sentiment and voting trends, the results on November 14 will reveal whether the National Democratic Alliance will retain its reign or the Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan will come to power.
Pollsters will begin releasing exit poll projections from 6:30 pm, shortly after the final phase of voting is concluded. Voting will end at around 5 pm.
Bihar elections 2025
The Bihar assembly election 2025 is being conducted in two phases. The first phase of voting took place on November 6, with a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent.
The second phase is being conducted today, on November 11. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on November 14, following which the Election Commission will declare the results of the polls.
Of the 243 seats up for grabs, the NDA's seat-sharing is such that the JD(U) and the BJP are contesting 101 seats each, the LJP (RV) is fighting on 29 seats, and the HAM(S) and RLM are contesting on six seats each.
Meanwhile, among the Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan, the RJD is contesting 143 seats, the Congress is fighting on 61 seats, the CPI nine and the CPI(M) has named four candidates. Meanwhile, the CPI(M-L)L has fielded 20 candidates, and the VIP has named 15 candidates.
The 243-seat Bihar assembly requires a simple majority of 122 seats to form the government. The high-stakes election will determine whether Nitish Kumar's NDA will retain power or Tejashwi Yadav's Grand Alliance will seize the throne.
What is exit poll?
An exit poll is a post-voting survey aimed at understanding voter preferences and predicting the likely outcome of an election. These polls, which are carried out after voters leave the polling stations, gauge how the demographic voted and why.
While they may not always be accurate, they capture the voter sentiment and offer insights into the possible trends and swing patterns before the official results are announced.
Bihar election and exit polls 2020
In the 2020 Bihar elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieved a landslide victory, winning 125 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 74 seats, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats, and the Vikassheel Insaan Party and Hindustani Awam Morcha secured four seats each.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of the Mahagathbandhan, notably, emerged as the largest party by winning 75 seats, despite its alliance losing the assembly polls.
However, most pollsters had projected a win for the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance, predicting that Nitish Kumar's NDA could fall short of a clear majority in the assembly elections.
Exit polls 2020
-News18-Today's Chanakya had predicted 180 seats for the Mahagathbandhan and 55 seats for the NDA.
-India Today-Axis My India, similar to Today's Chanakya, also projected a landslide victory for the opposition Grand Alliance with 139-161 seats, predicting just 69-91 seats for the NDA.
-Republic-Jan Ki Baat projected 118-138 seats for the opposition alliance and 91-117 for the NDA, predicting 5-8 seats for the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).
-Patriotic Voter projected a 129-seat win for the NDA, while predicting 107 seats for the Mahagathbandhan.
-P-Marq's numbers also predicted a win for the NDA with 123-135 seats, while the Grand Alliance was projected to bag 104-115 seats.
-ABP-CVoter had predicted 141-161 seats for the NDA, projecting the Mahagathbandhan to grab 64-84 seats, and the LJP to bag 13-23 seats.
Who won how many seats in the 2020 assembly polls?
The BJP-JD(U)-led National Democratic Alliance emerged victorious in the 2020 Bihar assembly election with 125 seats.
Here's how many seats each party, contesting in the election, won.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) bagged the highest number of seats: 75
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had the second-highest seat count in the state: 74
The Janata Dal (United): 43
Congress: 19
CPI(M-L)L: 12
IND: 1
Others: 19
Assembly demographic details
There are a total of 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly, of which 38 are reserved for the Scheduled Caste and two for the Scheduled Tribe.
As of September 30, 2025, there are a total of 7.4 crore voters in Bihar. Of these figures, around 3.9 crore are male and 3.5 crore are female.
How are exit polls conducted?
Survey teams approach voters outside polling booths, using structured questionnaires with close-ended questions to ensure clarity in responses.
The samples are drawn from both urban and rural areas across regions to represent diverse demographics. Once data is compiled, analysts assess trends and likely seat projections for each party or alliance.
What are exit polls
Exit polls are conducted immediately after voters cast their ballots, aiming to understand voting patterns and predict possible outcomes of the election.
Respondents are asked about their voting choices and demographic details such as age, gender, and community to identify trends. While not always fully accurate, exit polls offer an early sense of voter sentiment and swing patterns ahead of the official results.
The reliability of these surveys depends on factors like sampling method, regional coverage, and voter participation. Unlike opinion polls conducted before voting, exit polls often reflect more realistic trends as they are carried out on polling day.
When and where to watch exit poll predictions today
As the polling for the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2025 is set to conclude, all eyes are now on the much-anticipated exit poll projections.
Exit poll projections for the elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly will begin from 6:30 pm. Polling agencies such as Today’s Chanakya, Axis My India, CVoter, CSDS, and Times Now will issue their seat estimates once polling ends.
Readers can track exit poll projections, analysis and other detailed information on the predictions here at Hindustan Times.
Viewers and readers can follow the Bihar election exit poll predictions on television news channels, pollster websites, and their social media handles.
Voting for second phase of elections to end around 5 pm
Voting for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections will conclude at around 5 pm. Shortly after this, at 6:30 pm, pollsters will begin releasing their exit poll projections.
What did 2020 exit polls predict?
Majority of the pollsters had projected a win for the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance, predicting that Nitish Kumar's National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could fall short of a clear majority in the assembly elections.
However, to everyone's surprise, the NDA emerged victorious, winning 125 seats. Of these, the BJP won 74 seats, the JD(U) won 43 seats, and the VIP and HAM(S) secured four seats each.
Notably, the RJD emerged as the largest party by winning 75 seats, despite its alliance losing the assembly polls.
Exit poll projections:
- News18-Today's Chanakya had predicted 180 seats for the Mahagathbandhan and 55 seats for the NDA. India Today-Axis My India also projected a landslide victory for the opposition Grand Alliance with 139-161 seats, predicting just 69-91 seats for the NDA.
- Patriotic Voter projected a 129-seat win for the NDA, while predicting 107 seats for the Mahagathbandhan. P-Marq's numbers also predicted a win for the NDA with 123-135 seats, while the Grand Alliance was projected to bag 104-115 seats.
Voting, counting of votes, and results
The Bihar assembly election 2025 is taking place in two phases. Polling for the first phase took place on November 6, with a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent. The second phase of voting, taking place today, on November 11, is underway.
The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on November 14, following which the Election Commission of India will officially declare the results.
The key electoral battle is between Nitish Kumar's National Democratic Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav's Mahagathbandhan. The high-stakes elections will determine whether Nitish Kumar will retain his throne or Tejashwi Yadav will emerge on top.
Second phase polling underway, voter turnout at 60.4% till 3 PM
Voting for the second and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections is underway, with the voter turnout standing at 60.40 per cent at 3 PM, according to official data from the Election Commission of India.
Projections to be released from 6:30 PM
The exit poll projections for the Bihar assembly elections will be released from 6:30 pm, shortly after the voting for the second and final phase concludes.
The voting for the final phase of the Bihar assembly polls will conclude at around 5 pm.