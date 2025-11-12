Today's Chanakya exit poll: NDA projected to win by huge margin over Mahagathbandhan

Today's Chanakya exit poll projected a comfortable win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) in the Bihar assembly elections 2025, counting of votes for which will take place on Friday, November 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Today's Chanakya exit poll predictions were released on Wednesday evening, shortly after Axis My India projections, while most pollsters rolled out their analysis for the Bihar elections on Tuesday. Follow exit poll live updates

Today's Chanakya exit poll

NDA: 160 ± 12 Seats

Mahagathbandhan: 77 ± 12 Seats

Others: 6 ± 3 Seats

For the NDA, Today's Chanakya has projected about 160 seats, with a margin of error of 12. Meaning the BJP and JDU-led alliance is projected to win between 148 and 172 seats.

Similarly, for the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, the pollster has projected 77 seats with a margin of error of 12 seats, making it a 65-89 window.

Axis My India exit poll, meanwhile, projected a close contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, with a narrow edge to the former.

According to Axis My India exit poll, the NDA is projected to bag 121-141 wins, Mahagathbandhan 98-118. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, being seen as a 'kingmaker', is projected to draw blank by both pollsters.

Most exit polls on Tuesday also projected a clear edge for the ruling NDA in the Bihar assembly elections 2025, with the alliance expected to secure between 130 and 209 seats in the 243-member House, where the majority mark stands at 122.