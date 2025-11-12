Bihar election: Axis My India projects comfortable win for NDA with 121-141 seats, Tejashwi top choice for CM

The Axis My India exit poll on Wednesday projected a comfortable victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar with 121 to 141 seats, while the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan was predicted to trail at distant second with 98 to 118 seats. However, the post-poll survey said Tejashwi Yadav was the top choice for the chief minister's chair in Bihar, where voting concluded on Tuesday. People watch exit polls on TV sets at a showroom after the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections, in Patna on Tuesday. (ANI/Pappi Sharma)

The pollster predicted 43 per cent votes for the NDA and 41 per cent for the Mahagathbandhan. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, which made a debut this election, is expected to get 4 per cent votes.

It also showed that Mahagathbandhan's face Tejashwi Yadav was the most favourable face among the voters with 34 per cent approcal, followed by Nitish Kumar at 22 per cent and ‘any candidate from BJP’ at 14 per cent.

The new projection comes a day after a majority of the exit polls on Tuesday predicted a big win for the NDA government in Bihar and a disappointing show by Prashant Kishor's party.

The Bihar polls were conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the results will be announced on November 14.

The Matrize Exit Poll projected the NDA likely getting between 147-167 seats and the Mahagathbandhan 70-90. Dainik Bhaskar predicted 145-160 seats for the NDA and 73-91 for the Mahagathbandhan.

The People's Insight predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA and 87-102 for the Mahagathbandhan. The People's Pulse gave 133-159 seats to the NDA and 75-101 to the Mahagathbandhan. Jan Suraaj was projected to get between zero and five seats in the 243- seat Bihar assembly.