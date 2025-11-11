Bihar exit poll: Fir ek baar NDA sarkar? Pollsters predict big win for BJP-JDU combine

Bihar exit poll results: A man walks past a banner featuring PM Narendra Modi Nitish Kumar, chief minister of Bihar(AFP)

Most exit polls on Tuesday projected a clear edge for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal-United (JDU) primarily, in the Bihar assembly elections 2025, with the bloc expected to secure between 133 and 167 seats in the 243-member House, where the majority mark stands at 122.

The Mahagathbandhan (RJD-Congress-Left alliance) is likely to finish not very close behind, with projections ranging from 70 to 102 seats. Debutant Jan Suraaj Party of poll analyst Prashant Kishor, which is being considered a ‘king maker’, has been projected to secure 0-5 seats. Follow Bihar exit poll results live updates

Bihar exit poll results | What projected what

-Peoples Pulse

NDA: 133-159

Mahagathbandhan: 75-101

JSP: 0-5

-Peoples Insight

NDA: 133-148

Mahagathbandhan: 87–102

JSP: 0-2

-Matrize

NDA: 147-167

Mahagathbandhan - 70-90

JSP: 0

-Bhaskar

NDA: 145-160

Mahagathbandhan: 73-91

Jan Suraaj: 0-3

Others: 5-7

-P-Marq

NDA: 142-162

Mahagathbandhan: 80-98

JSP: 1-4

The exit poll projections were released shortly after polling concluded across all 122 of the 243 constituencies in Bihar at 6 pm on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the state recorded a voter turnout of 67.4 per cent in the second phase of polling.

Exit poll predictions often vary from the final results, which will be declared on November 14, when counting begins at 8 am under tight security arrangements across all 38 districts.