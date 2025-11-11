Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj will win 0-5 seats in Bihar? What exit polls prediction say

The exit-poll predictions on Tuesday predicted a clear victory for the NDA in Bihar, dashing hopes for the Tejashwi-led opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. The post-poll surveys have showed a clear majority for the Nitish Kumar-led ruling camp even as the Tejashwi Yadav's alliance is set to fall short of the magic number in the closely fought election. Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor after casting a vote during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Rohtas. (PTI)

While the post-poll surveys have brought bad news for the opposition camp, the biggest setback appears to be for Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, which had hoped to make an impact in its electoral debut.

Most of the exit poll predictions have projected Prashant Kishor's party getting fewer than five seats in Bihar.

The Peoples Pulse has predicted 0-5 seats for Jan Suraaj Party, while the People's Insight has given it 0-2 seats. The Matrize has predicted 0-2 seats for the party, the JVC a maximum of one seat, and Dainik Bhaskar a maximum of three seats.

Jan Suraaj, which contested all 243 seats in the Bihar assembly elections, portrayed itself as a third alternative in the state politics, dominated by the two rival camps.