Tejashwi hints at a Muslim deputy CM face in Bihar: 'People don't trust NDA'

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav started the campaign trail soon after he was declared chief ministerial candidate by the opposition’s Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance for the upcoming Bihar Elections. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav talks about INDIA bloc's aspirations for future of Bihar ahead of elections (Gulam Jeelani/HT Photo)

Yadav, 35, spoke exclusively with Mint at his residence on 1 Polo Road in Patna on Saturday morning, before he got ready for another day of campaigning.

Bihar votes in two phases – November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

The opposition Grand Alliance, comprising seven parties, including the RJD and the Congress, is challenging the incumbent NDA, led by the Janata Dal United and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The former deputy chief minister states that the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government has lost public trust, and Bihar is ready for a change.

Yadav dismisses any talk of delay or confusion in announcing his candidature and insists the Mahagathbandhan is united, unlike the NDA, which has not declared a CM face.

Q: You are the first CM candidate of the Bihar elections. How do you see elections going?

A: People of Bihar are fed up with the NDA, and they want to see a change in government. This time, we have to build a new Viksit Bihar and eradicate unemployment and migration. We are fairly certain that people will choose the Mahagathbandhan this time.

Q: You were declared the CM candidate of Mahagathbandhan just a few days ago. Why was there a delay?

A: Who says there was a delay? There is a time and a place for everything. In fact, we are ahead of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). They have not announced the name of any CM candidate. Who will be their CM's face? In fact, Amit Shah stated that MLAs will decide on the CM's face after the results are announced. We are clear, and there is no confusion in the alliance. And let me tell you, people of Bihar have no confusion either.

Q: So, all is very good within the alliance? Was Congress hesitant to name you?

A: No. There was and is nothing like that. In fact, the alliance partners, including the Congress, had long decided to make me the chairperson of the Mahagathbandhan coordination committee. In the 2020 elections, too, we were clear on this, and they trusted me. So, where is the confusion? Everything has already been decided. We were waiting for the proper time.

Q: Any issues with ticket distribution?

A: See, we are part of a pre-poll alliance. It is true that all parties want to contest in as many seats as possible. However, many considerations must be taken into account. Factors such as winnability, composition, and many other considerations must be taken into account. That is how alliances work. It is an old alliance. It is a successful alliance.

Q: There is an issue called ‘friendly fight’ in some seats within the alliance. How do you deal with it?

A: These are non-issues. There are 243 seats in Bihar. It doesn't matter if we have friendly fights at 4-5 seats with candidates from different alliance partners fielded in the same seat. The INDIA bloc had friendly contests in Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand, and we won both the elections. Like I said, it is not an issue at all.

Q: Is Mukesh Sahani of the VIP the deputy CM candidate? Some people are questioning, why not a Muslim face to represent a larger spectrum of the population?

A: Do you remember what Ashok Gehlot ji said while announcing the CM face at the press conference? He clearly stated that we will have more Deputy CM faces in the alliance. The BJP has issues with a representative from EBC being declared a Deputy CM face. Their IT cell has been trolling us for not naming a representative from a community they would otherwise call infiltrators.

Q: So you're suggesting there will be a Muslim Deputy CM face too?

A: We are not ruling out that possibility. Let's wait and watch. It can be from any community.

Q: Nitish Kumar has been announcing many schemes for women. And we know that women are an important voting bloc? What do you have to say?

A: Nitish Kumar is leading a copycat government. We said we would give 200 free electricity units. They NDA announced 125 free units. We promised a cash scheme for women, and they began giving ₹10,000 to each woman to start a business.

Tell me, how can someone start a business with just ₹10,000? They are doing everything to exploit the women voters of Bihar. And women are aware of this.

Q: You also promised schemes for women and others?

A: Yes, we did promise to regularise community mobiliser Jeevika Didis. We have also promised a government job to every family that does not have any member in government service.

Q: Where will the money come from for these government jobs?

A: I do not make announcements without research and expert advice. Last time, they also raised questions when we had promised jobs. And we created 5 lakh jobs during the 17th month, when I was the Deputy CM. We will deliver what we promise.

Q: The opposition has revived the ‘Jungle Raj’ allegation against your party. How do you counter this claim?

A. There was an incident recently when a person from a backward community was beaten up, and the opposition had to intervene to get an FIR registered. Isn't this jungle raj?

Q: Even PM Modi has been targeting your party on law and order. How would you address this if you were to come to power?

A: PM Modi doesn’t say anything positive. His speeches are filled with negativity. Yesterday, while speaking in Samastipur, he spoke about the internet and reels. He has nothing concrete to say. What did his government at the centre do in 11 years, and what did Nitishji do in 20 years? Why are factories going to Gujarat? Why are factories not being set up in Bihar? They want factories in Gujarat and victories in Bihar. That is what their strategy is.

We have promised to bring industry, SEZs. IT parks, IT-based industry. This can be done when law and order are under control. I will not compromise on law and order. And like I said, I deliver what I promise.

Q: Nitish Kumar was the CM when you were the deputy CM last time. You called him chacha. Now you say he won't be the CM. What makes you say so?

A: Chacha (uncle) has been hijacked by the BJP. The BJP is using his health condition to gain sympathy and is merely cashing in on his face value. I still maintain, he won’t be the CM. When the BJP made Modi the face of the 2014 elections, Nitishji withdrew NDA support, and today, he touches the feet of Modi.

Q: Will you ever work with JD-U again?

A: Like I said, JD-U has become a cell of the BJP. It is finished. We cannot work with it again. I respect Nitish ji. But he has changed a lot.

Q: There is a buzz about Prashant Kishor and his party. How do you see it?

A: Democracy gives the right to the people to contest. Everyone can come and fight. People of Bihar will decide who they want to win the elections.

Q: Less than two weeks in the first phase of polls. Do we see the INDIA bloc leaders campaigning?

A: Yes, yes, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will campaign. Akhilesh Yadav will also join. We started the campaign (Vote Adhikar Yatra) with Rahul Gandhi ji. That momentum will pick up after the Chhath festival is over.

When Tejashwi becomes CM, 14 crore people of Bihar will become CMs.

Q: What is your prediction for November 14, the day when the results will come. Will Bihar see Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister?

A: Mahagathbandhan will make the next government of Bihar. And as for the chief minister, when Tejashwi becomes CM, 14 crore people of Bihar will become CMs – the chief ministers.

