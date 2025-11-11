Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: Final phase voting begins; 122 seats head to polls today
Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: The voting for the final phase of the Bihar elections 2025 has begun. A total of 122 constituencies across Bihar will head to the polls today.
- 8 Mins agoPolling begins!
- 20 Mins agoPrevious voter turnouts
- 37 Mins agoKey candidates in fray for phase two
- 39 Mins agoExit polls to follow after voting ends
- 58 Mins agoOver 65 percent voter turnout for Phase 1
- 59 Mins agoPhase 2 to begin today
Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: The second phase for the Bihar assembly elections will be conducted today - Tuesday. November 11. In this phase, a total of 122 assembly constituencies will head to the polls for the final round of voting. For the final round of polling over 37 million voters, including 17.4 million women, are eligible to cast their vote across 45,399 polling stations....Read More
Polls across the 20 districts will open from 7 AM onwards and will close at 5 PM.
Key candidates and seats
In the fray for the second phase are former deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad (Katihar), former speaker Uday Narain Choudhary (Sikandra), and several ex-ministers such as Vinay Bihari (Lauriya), Narayan Prasad (Nautan), Shamim Ahmed (Narkatia), Rana Randhir Singh (Madhuban), Pramod Kumar (Motihari), and Sunil Kumar Pintu (Sitamarhi). Another notable candidate in the fray is Renu Devi, the BJP’s senior leader and former deputy chief minister.
Furthermore, Kahalgaon, Narpatganj, Forbesgan, Mokama, Valmiki Nagar are among the constituencies to keep an eye out for today.
Nearly 65 percent voter turnout for Phase 1
The first phase of polling held on November 6, covering 121 constituencies across 18 districts, recorded a voter turnout of 64.66%, the highest-ever in Bihar. To be sure, this number came after the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls trimmed the electorate in Bihar from 78.9 million people to 74.2 million.
Exit polls today
Following the final phase of voting, the highly anticipated exit polls will also be announced today. Since voting ends at 5 PM, the exit poll predictions for the next Bihar government are expected to start around 6:30 PM.
Exit poll predictions are now held back until after voting has concluded due to the rules issued by the Election Commission of India.
The high-stakes contest across Bihar will decide whether chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)-BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will retain power or if Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led INDIA bloc succeeds in unseating the nine-time chief minister.
Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: Polling begins!
Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: Voting for the second and final phase of Bihar elections has begun across 122 of the 243 Assembly seats in the state.
Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: Previous voter turnouts
Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: In the first phase of voting, Bihar secured its highest turnout in years. As per ECI data, the final voter turnout stood at 64.66 percent.
In 2020, this number stood at 58.8 percent and was lower in 2015 (58.3 percent) and 2010 (53.8 percent).
Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: Key candidates in fray for phase two
Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: n the fray for the second phase are former deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad (Katihar), former speaker Uday Narain Choudhary (Sikandra), and several ex-ministers such as Vinay Bihari (Lauriya), Narayan Prasad (Nautan), Shamim Ahmed (Narkatia), Rana Randhir Singh (Madhuban), Pramod Kumar (Motihari), and Sunil Kumar Pintu (Sitamarhi). Another notable candidate in the fray is Renu Devi, the BJP’s senior leader and former deputy chief minister.
Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: Exit polls to follow after voting ends
Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: Following the final phase of voting, the highly anticipated exit polls will also be announced today. Since voting ends at 5 PM, the exit poll predictions for the next Bihar government are expected to start around 6:30 PM.
Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: Over 65 percent voter turnout for Phase 1
Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: The first phase of polling held on November 6, covering 121 constituencies across 18 districts, recorded a voter turnout of 65.08%, the highest-ever in Bihar.
Furthermore, this number after the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls. which trimmed the electorate in Bihar from 78.9 million people to 74.2 million.
Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: Phase 2 to begin today
Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: The second and concluding phase of the Bihar elections will be held on Tuesday. Of the 243 seats, a total of 122 constituencies will head to the polls.