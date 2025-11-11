Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: Final phase voting begins; 122 seats head to polls today

Polls across the 20 districts will open from 7 AM onwards and will close at 5 PM.

Key candidates and seats

In the fray for the second phase are former deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad (Katihar), former speaker Uday Narain Choudhary (Sikandra), and several ex-ministers such as Vinay Bihari (Lauriya), Narayan Prasad (Nautan), Shamim Ahmed (Narkatia), Rana Randhir Singh (Madhuban), Pramod Kumar (Motihari), and Sunil Kumar Pintu (Sitamarhi). Another notable candidate in the fray is Renu Devi, the BJP’s senior leader and former deputy chief minister.

Furthermore, Kahalgaon, Narpatganj, Forbesgan, Mokama, Valmiki Nagar are among the constituencies to keep an eye out for today.

Nearly 65 percent voter turnout for Phase 1

The first phase of polling held on November 6, covering 121 constituencies across 18 districts, recorded a voter turnout of 64.66%, the highest-ever in Bihar. To be sure, this number came after the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls trimmed the electorate in Bihar from 78.9 million people to 74.2 million.

Exit polls today

Following the final phase of voting, the highly anticipated exit polls will also be announced today. Since voting ends at 5 PM, the exit poll predictions for the next Bihar government are expected to start around 6:30 PM.

Exit poll predictions are now held back until after voting has concluded due to the rules issued by the Election Commission of India.

The high-stakes contest across Bihar will decide whether chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)-BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will retain power or if Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led INDIA bloc succeeds in unseating the nine-time chief minister.