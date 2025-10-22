Sushasan Babu or Paltu Kumar? The Nitish Kumar factor in Bihar

Poll pundits believe the Bihar assembly election is headed for a close contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan. But for many in Bihar, the outcome already seems obvious. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses the election rally for the Bihar assembly elections, in Muzaffarpur on Tuesday. (ANI)

“Jeete chahe koi bhi, CM banke aayega toh Nitish hi (Whoever wins the election, Nitish will be the one who becomes the CM),” says Patna resident Jyotsana Singh, echoing a sentiment that has come to define Bihar’s politics for two decades.

The man who won't go away Bihar is set to vote in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with the results to be announced on November 14. Once again, the poll fever revolves around one man -- the engineer-turned-politician who has been chief minister since 2005, through alliances, breakups, and reconciliations.

The NDA, under Nitish Kumar's leadership, is seeking a fresh mandate against the INDIA bloc led by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and the Congress.

Political observers say the NDA, with Nitish as its de facto face, holds a clear advantage -- not necessarily because of a wave, but because of the vacuum that exists without him.

In the words of a Patna-based journalist: “You can imagine Bihar without development, but not without Nitish Kumar in the conversation.”

For supporters, he is 'Sushasan Babu', the good-governance man who replaced 'Jungle Raj' with roads, classrooms, and safety. For critics, he is 'Paltu Kumar', the leader who has shifted between the BJP and RJD with astonishing regularity.

Nitish Kumar's flip-flops Few politicians have rewritten their alliances as often as Nitish Kumar has.

Nitish first became chief minister in 2000 with the support of the BJP, then led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani. But in 2013, when the BJP named Narendra Modi its prime ministerial candidate, Nitish severed his 17-year-old alliance with the party, citing ideological differences.

He went on to ally with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD and the Congress, forming the Mahagathbandhan that swept the 2015 assembly elections, propelling him back into the CM's chair.

Yet, in 2017, when corruption allegations surfaced against deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish abruptly resigned -- only to return to power within hours with the BJP-led NDA.

The JD(U)-BJP alliance continued through the 2019 general elections, but by 2022, Nitish once again broke ranks, accusing the BJP of trying to “destroy his party from within.” He rejoined the opposition’s Mahagathbandhan with RJD and Congress, becoming CM for the eighth time.

Then, in January 2024, he swung back again -- rejoining the NDA and being sworn in for a record ninth term as Chief Minister.

Why Nitish Kumar still matters Nitish Kumar’s legacy rests on three pillars: order, welfare, and continuity.

He is credited with pulling Bihar out of the lawlessness of the 1990s, restoring basic governance, and pushing targeted welfare programmes -- from 125 units of free power for households, to piped water in villages, to financial aid for women and a promise of one crore jobs in five years.