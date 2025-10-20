‘Hydrogen bomb turned dud’: BJP’s Malviya trolls Rahul, Tejashwi over vote theft claims

The BJP IT Department In-charge, Amit Malviya, took a jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over "vote theft" allegations, calling Gandhi's "hydrogen bomb" a dud bomb. Gandhi had alleged an attempt to delete over 6,000 votes in Karnataka's Aland. (PTI/ANI)

Sharing a parody video on X, he wrote, "Mahol Aandhi (Rahul Gandhi) came to expose vote theft -- but got exposed themselves in front of the media! Not a hydrogen bomb, bro, these turned out to be dud bombs."

The parody video showed Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, with their names altered, addressing a press conference where they were confronted with questions about vote theft, a speculated rift between the Congress and RJD in Bihar, and allegations of "jungle raj" against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Rahul Gandhi had referred to the proof of "vote theft" allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) as a "hydrogen bomb."

Gandhi had alleged an attempt to delete over 6,000 votes in Karnataka's Aland, and also rallied against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

Meanwhile, this jibe comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, where the opposition Mahagathbandhan's failure to announce the seat-sharing pact has signalled confusion and tussles within the alliance.

The last date to file nominations for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Election is Monday (October 20). It also marks the last date for withdrawal of nominations for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, covering 121 constituencies.

Earlier today, the BJP's candidate from Bankipur assembly seat, Nitin Nabin, slammed the Mahagathbandhan and said, "It would be better not to call it an alliance at all now. There are more than 36 seats where two parties are facing each other; would that be called an alliance?"

"Tejashwi Yadav is a highly ambitious person. Congress never accepts an alliance, and no alliance can thrive around Congress... How can an alliance be formed between such parties where there is a tradition of cheating?" he added.

Polling for all 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results set to be declared on November 14.