Amit Shah's ‘four Diwali’ pitch, big praise for Nitish Kumar in poll-bound Bihar

"People of Bihar are celebrating four Diwalis this year -- on the day of Diwali, on the day when the NDA government transferred ₹10,000 into the accounts of 'Jeevika Didis', on the day when GST was reduced, and on November 14, when the results of the elections will be announced," he said.

Home minister Amit Shah expressed confidence on Friday while campaigning in poll-bound Bihar that the National Democratic Alliance will return to power in the state with the “biggest majority in 20 years”.

Amit Shah's big praise for Nitish Kumar Praising his NDA ally and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Shah said that Kumar made Bihar free from 'jungle raj' in last 20 years. He also claimed that the NDA government in the state also successfully curbed migration from Bihar.

Shah also highlighted the work done in the state under NDA's rule and said, "So much infrastructure work has been done in Bihar that it doesn't even take five hours to travel from one corner of Bihar to another. This development has been done together by PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. Before our government came here, migration, extortion, murders, and kidnappings were common.

Attacking the alliance of the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Shah claimed that under their rule, “terrorists used to play Holi with bloodshed.”

“But when the Pahalgam terror attack happened, under the leadership of PM Modi, the Armed Forces, through Operation Sindoor, eliminated the terrorists and destroyed their sites,” he added.

Amit Shah also attacked RJD for fielding Osama Shahab, son of gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, in the elections and questioned how the party will ensure the security of Bihar's people it gives tickets to such candidates.

The RJD has gives ticket to Osama Shahab to fight from Bihar's Raghunathpur assembly constituency in Siwan.

Bihar assembly elections are set to take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting will be held on November 14.