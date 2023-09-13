‘Bewafa Modi sarkar' to ‘paltu Kumar’: BJP-RJD mock each other in slogan war

Political bickering in Bihar has taken a new turn after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) took jibes at each other in a slogan war. From slamming Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, both the ruling and opposition parties in the state put up posters around Patna launching attacks at each other. BJP-RJD put up posters in Patna.(ANI)

‘Sirf jumla aur jhutha prachar, bewafa hai Modi sarkar’ (Only fluff and false publicity, Modi government is a betrayer), said an RJD poster. Whereas, the BJP said ‘diya na siksha na rozgaar, paltu Kumar ko kab tak sahega Bihar’ (No education and no employment, how long will Bihar bear paltu Kumar [referring to Nitish Kumar]).

Putting up posters by one political party in an attempt to attack the other has become a way to stir up a row on several issues. They have been used earlier to criticise each other. Aam Aadmi Party had earlier took a jibe at Nitish Kumar in one poster a day before Opposition unity meeting.

Both parties justified their stands on raising slogans critical to each other. The state BJP said the slogans were not controversial but the ground reality of Bihar. Similarly, the RJD said the BJP is scared of their poster.

The JD(U) said action will be taken against the party which is involved in the matter.

