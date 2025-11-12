Bihar exit poll twist: NDA projected to win, but preferred CM is...

The exit poll predictions for the Bihar assembly elections have given a unanimous lead to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with some pollsters suggesting chief minister Nitish Kumar's camp getting at least 140 seats, while others giving at least a simple majority to the ruling alliance. FILE: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav in Patna, Bihar, India, on Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022. (Photo by Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)

Today's Chanakya and Axis My India, which released their predictions today, also gave the BJP-JD(U) alliance 121-141 seats and 160 (± 12 Seats), respectively.

While the projections may not be in favour of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, which is hoping to make a comeback after narrowly missing out in 2020, there seems to be a silver lining for the opposition alliance.

NDA win projected but Tejashwi preferred CM?

The pollsters, who conducted surveys for the chief minister's choice, have shown more support for RJD's Tejashwi Yadav than incumbent CM Nitish Kumar.

At least two pollsters, Peoples Pulse and Axis My India, have shown that the approval rating for Tejashwi is more than Nitish for the top post in Bihar. The result is surprising, as barring one, all the pollsters have projected the NDA at a lead in Bihar.

Axis My India projected a comfortable lead for the NDA with 121 to 141 seats and Mahagathbandhan restraining between 98 to 118 seats, but the approval rate for Tejashwi as CM was 34 per cent.

Nitish Kumar came at a distant second with 22 per cent, and 'any candidate from BJP' getting 14 per cent. It also predicted 43 per cent seats to the NDA and 41 per cent to the RJD's alliance.

The Peoples Pulse showed a clean sweep for the NDA with 133–159 seats and Tejashwi's camp getting 75-101 seats. However, when it comes to the CM face, Tejashwi led with 32 per cent, followed by Nitish Kumar at 30 per cent.

One of the biggest upsets this election was the Jan Suraaj Party, which, despite, raking up burning issues and steered by former political strategist Prashant Kishor, seems to be failing at making a debut this polls. Kishor's party is projected to get a highest of five seats, the lowest being zero.

The post-poll predictions comes after voting concluded in Bihar for the two-phase assembly polls on November 6 and 11, with the results scheduled on November 14.