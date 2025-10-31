Bihar election: NDA releases manifesto focused on jobs, edu, healthcare, women

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday released its ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) for the Bihar assembly election, with a focus on creating 10 million jobs, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and women empowerment. Chief minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister and BJP chief JP Nadda, and other leaders of alliance parties released the manifesto . (PTI)

The manifesto pledges ₹10 lakh financial assistance to those from the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), constituting 36% of the population, for business and entrepreneurship, and the constitution of a high-power commission to study their socio-economic conditions for their empowerment. It promises ₹2,000 monthly to Scheduled Caste students enrolled in higher education and a venture fund for entrepreneurship.

The manifesto pledges ₹4 lakh insurance cover and collateral-free vehicle loan at a minimum interest rate for gig workers, auto-rickshaw, and e-rickshaw drivers. It promises collateral-free loans for green homestays.

On October 28, the Opposition bloc released its 32-page manifesto ‘Bihar ka Tejashwi Pran’, promising a government job to one member of every household, ₹2,500 monthly to women under the ‘Mai Bahin Yojana’, minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, restoration of the old pension scheme for government employees, and 200 units of free power.

The NDA manifesto also promises MSP guarantee to ensure the right price for every crop to farmers at the panchayat level, doubling of agricultural export and self-reliance in pulses, ₹1 lakh crore investment in agriculture infrastructure, and ₹1 lakh crore for the ‘Developed Bihar Industrial Mission’.

It promises flood-free Bihar in five years through the ‘flood to fortune’ model involving inter-linking of rivers and by setting up the Flood Management Board.

The manifesto talks about plans to develop 10 new industrial parks and five mega food parks, development of manufacturing units in every district to boost local employment to check migration, and create an ecosystem to prepare Bihar for the new-age economy so that it could be a global workplace and back-end hub, attracting investment.

The manifesto proposes developing Bihar as a tech hub of eastern India with the establishment of defence corridor, a semiconductor manufacturing park, global capability centres, a mega tech city, a fintech city, and the development of a network of 100 micro, small, and medium industries parks and 50,000 cottage industries.

For the poor, it has five guarantees including 125 units of free electricity, free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh, 50 lakh new houses, and a social security pension. It pledges to continue with a 5 kg free ration. It lays out plans for the construction of seven expressways, modernisation of 3,600 km of railway tracks in the state, expansion of Amrit Bharat Express trains, and Namo rapid rail services.

The manifesto envisions developing Bihar as a global export centre in makhana, fish, and other local products. There is also a plan to develop Bihar as the textile and silk sub in South Asia through the proposed Mithila Mega Textile and Design Park and Anga Mega Silk Park.

Nadda said that the NDA manifesto comprised doable things, as it is based on groundwork, keeping in view the state’s changing needs and growing aspirations after the transformational change over the last two decades, unlike others who could promise anything for having done nothing when they got the opportunity.

Janata Dal (United) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said the NDA manifesto reflects an aspirational Bihar, which is now set for a major leap. “It is all because of Nitish Kumar-led NDA that Bihar today is aspiring, as it has moved out of the era of despondency due to the state’s inclusive and holistic development and is set for take off to be developed and prosperous.”

RJD lawmaker Manoj Jha said the NDA came up with its manifesto just days before the electioneering ends, under opposition pressure. “We released the manifesto early and with clear commitments from Tejashwi Yadav, which is getting traction among the masses, and that built pressure. And still it lacks clarity and commitment.”