Setback for NDA in Bihar as LJP (RV) candidate's nomination rejected: Report

In a major setback to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the nomination of Seema Singh, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate from Madhaura, has been rejected ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. Seema Singh is a renowned Bhojpuri film actress, and she later joined LJP (RV). (X)

According to a Live Hindustan report, the returning officer cancelled her nomination due to discrepancies in her documents. She is one of the key candidates from Chirag Paswan's party.

It was also confirmed that a total of four nominations, including Seema Singh's, were rejected due to technical errors found during scrutiny.

Along with Singh, the papers of independent candidates Altaf Alam Raju and Vishal Kumar, as well as BSP's Aditya Kumar, were also dismissed, the publication further stated.

The development is likely to send ripples through the Madhaura constituency, as Seema Singh, a popular Bhojpuri actress-turned-politician, was considered a strong contender for NDA.

Who is Seema Singh? Seema Singh is a renowned Bhojpuri film actress who joined LJP (RV) and entered the fray. During her nomination, she submitted detailed information about her educational qualifications and assets, which has attracted attention.

In her affidavit, she declared her educational qualification as having passed ninth grade, adding to the curiosity surrounding her political debut.

Bihar assembly polls: A tight contest Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

In the seat-sharing arrangement within the NDA, the BJP and JD(U) will be contesting 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (headed by Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest six seats each.

The main contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP and Janata Dal (United), and the INDIA alliance, spearheaded by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The INDIA alliance is aiming to unseat Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who currently leads the NDA in the state.