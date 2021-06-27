Bihar govt asks teachers to be present in schools, violators to face action

The Bihar government has asked the teachers in state government schools to be present, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported. The district authorities issued orders in this regard on Saturday, it further said. Though children are not being called to the schools due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the teachers and others staff members have been asked to be present.

The state government officials said that the decision has been taken after complaints from various schools about non-availability of teachers, according to Livehindustan. Many people in rural areas, the principals of the schools have also flagged the issue. The government order warned of action against teachers who fail to turn up at schools, Livehindustan reported.

The presence of teachers is required for administrative work, and to make accounts for the grants being sent by the Centre, according to officials quoted by Livehindustan. The principals have been asked to submit report to district administration on the attendance of teachers.

The schools were closed across India last year when Covid-19 struck the country. After remaining closed for almost a year, these institutions started reopening slowly when the caseload ebbed in states. The Centre authorised states governments to take a decision to reopen the schools based on the local conditions.

The Bihar government started reopening the schools from March, but the curbs were clamped again as second wave of the pandemic led to a surge in daily cases of Covid-19. According to news reports, Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has said that schools and colleges will reopen in the state from next month.

The state government has issued a list of Covid-19 guidelines for all educational institutions to follow, who plan to resume classes from July. The district authorities have been instructed to ensure that schools follow proper social distancing norms and proper wearing of facial masks.

The Bihar government has already conducted Class 10 and Class 12 exams and declared the results. The results of both the exams were announced on March 26.