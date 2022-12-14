Bihar man arrested for threatening Sharad Pawar; ‘mentally unstable’ say police

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 02:59 PM IST

"A person identified as Narayan Kumar Soni has been arrested from Bihar. He called up NCP President Sharad Pawar's residence Silver Oak yesterday & threatened to kill him. He will be produced before the court today," Mumbai Police said.

A man who reportedly issued a death threat to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar was arrested from Bihar, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.

The police also said that the accused is mentally unstable. He lived in Pune for 10 years. When his wife left him and married another man, the accused told the police, he approached Sharad Pawar in his case.

Soni said, "He (Pawar) did not make any effort". It was then that Soni got angry and started to threaten him.

Earlier on Tuesday, Police said that NCP President received a death threat over a phone call.

"An unidentified person called up NCP President Sharad Pawar's residence at Silver Oak and threatened to kill him. A case has been registered against an unidentified person. Police registered a case under section 294,506(2) of IPC," Mumbai Police said on Tuesday.

Further investigations are underway.

