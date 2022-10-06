Bihar man held for threatening to kill Ambanis; being brought to Mumbai

A person from Bihar’s Darbhanga was detained late on Wednesday in connection with phone calls threatening to blow up Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and to kill industrialist Mukesh Ambani, his wife Neeta, son Akash, and to blow up their residence Antilia. The calls were made on a landline number of the hospital and prompted authorities to enhance security around Antilia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy police commissioner Neelotpal said a police team was on its way to Mumbai along with the accused. People aware of the matter said the person, whose identity was not immediately unclear, was detained with Bihar Police’s help hours after the calls were made.

One of the threat calls from a mobile number lasted for around four to five minutes. Executives from the hospital prolonged the conversation to allow police to trace the location of the caller.

The hospital received a similar call in August and it was traced to 56-year-old jeweller Vishnu Vidhu Bhaumik.

The Centre upgraded Mukesh Ambani’s security cover from ‘Z’ to top ‘Z+’ category based on central intelligence agencies’ threat perception input in September.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2013, Ambani was accorded the ‘Z’ category cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on a payment basis. Nita Ambani also has the CRPF security cover of Y+ category.

Under the Z+ category cover, a protectee gets around 50 armed commandoes of the paramilitary force in three shifts.

Last year in February, an explosive-laden car was found parked outside Antilia. Later, the then Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze was arrested for allegedly planting it.