Bihar man held for threatening to kill Ambanis, blow up their residence, hospital

A man from Bihar’s Darbhanga was arrested late on Wednesday for allegedly making phone calls threatening to blow up Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, kill industrialist Mukesh Ambani, his wife Neeta, son Akash, and blow up their residence, Antilia. The calls were made on a hospital landline number and prompted authorities to enhance security around Antilia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Darbhanga’s senior police superintendent Awakash Kumar identified the man as Rakesh Kumar Mishra and said he is a resident of Brahmpura village. He added they recovered the mobile phone used to make the calls.

Kumar said the Mumbai Police on Wednesday sought their help to track the caller. “The man was arrested at midnight with the help of local police. A Mumbai [Police] team is on its way back to [Mumbai] with the accused.”

Mumbai Police deputy commissioner Neelotpal said three teams were formed to arrest the caller. “The calls were traced and the accused was identified and arrested from a remote area of Darbhanga. He will be produced in court on Friday.” He said further investigation was being done in this matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the threat calls from a mobile number lasted for around four to five minutes. Executives from the hospital prolonged the conversation to allow police to trace the location of the caller.

The hospital received a similar call in August and it was traced to 56-year-old jeweller Vishnu Vidhu Bhaumik.

The Centre upgraded Mukesh Ambani’s security cover from ‘Z’ to top ‘Z+’ category based on central intelligence agencies’ threat perception input in September.

In 2013, Ambani was accorded the ‘Z’ category cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on a payment basis. Nita Ambani also has the CRPF security cover of Y+ category.

Last year in February, an explosive-laden car was found parked outside Antilia. Later, the then Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze was arrested for allegedly planting it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}