Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary under scanner after taking assistant professor job

Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary landed in a controversy under the matter of “office of profit” after he joined a college under the Pataliputra University as an assistant professor while being an MLC and the matter has been referred to advocate general SD Sanjay.

Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary has been an MLC since March 2021, with his current term scheduled to end in March 2027. (HT Photo)

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According to a Lok Bhawan note, the controversy arose after Choudhary sought for lien or leave without pay a day after he joined as the assistant professor on February 17. The matter was presented for approval before the University Syndicate on August 19, which was declined citing provisions of the Bihar State Universities’ Act, 1976. The syndicate then proposed that the matter be referred to the Lok Bhawan for an opinion, which sent it to the A-G. “I will discuss all the aspects before arriving at a decision. I have called the Secretary to the Governor, Pataliputra University VC and others for discussion on the matter, as there are legal issues involved,” the advocate general said.

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Earlier, the Lok Bhawan’s officer on duty (OSD-Judicial) had noted that leave could not be sanctioned to an assistant professor during the probation period, as per norms, and questioned the very joining.

Citing the state universities’ act, the OSD-J said Choudhary cannot take a leave of absence as an assistant professor since his appointment was made while he was still a legislator and was to complete his probation.

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Choudhary has been an MLC since March 17, 2021 and his term would end on March 16, 2027. The Bihar minister claimed that he was appointed as the assistant professor after clearances from the government. “I applied for the post as there was no bar on MLA/MLC from applying. Just because I am Ashok Choudhary, some people are after me,” he said.