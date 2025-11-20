Bihar cabinet full list: Dilip Jaiswal, Nitin Nabin, Ashok Choudhary among ministers in team Nitish

Nitish Kumar on Thursday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the tenth time, even as his JD(U) formed a government in alliance with the BJP and other NDA parties for a record fifth consecutive term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others during oath ceremony of NDA government at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

With the historic swearing-in at the Gandhi Maidan at the heart of the state capital, the 'sushasan' babu, a term Nitish earned for his infrastructural development and corruption-free image, defied all signs of anti-incumbency in the state.

Along with Nitish Kumar, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers. A total of 25 NDA leaders, apart from Nitish Kumar, also took oath as part of the new Bihar cabinet. The term of the 17th assembly in Bihar ends on November 22.

Here is a full list of leaders who took oath as Bihar cabinet ministers:

⦁ Samrat Choudhary (BJP)

⦁ Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP)

⦁ Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JD-U)

⦁ Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JD-U)

⦁ Shravan Kumar (JD-U)

⦁ Mangal Pandey (BJP)

⦁ Dilip Kumar Jaiswal (BJP)

⦁ Ashok Choudhary (JD-U)

⦁ Lesi Singh (JD-U)

⦁ Madan Sahani (JD-U)

⦁ Nitin Nabin (BJP)

⦁ Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP)

⦁ Santosh Kumar Suman HAM(S)

⦁ Sunil Kumar (JD-U)

⦁ Mohammad Zama Khan (JD-U)

⦁ Sanjay Singh Tiger (BJP)

⦁ Arun Shankar Prasad (BJP)

⦁ Surendra Mehta (BJP)

⦁ Narayan Prasad (BJP)

⦁ Rama Nishad (BJP)

⦁ Lakhendra Kumar Raushan (BJP)

⦁ Shreyashi Singh (BJP)

⦁ Pramod Kumar (BJP)

⦁ Sanjay Kumar of LJP(RV)

⦁ Sanjay Kumar Singh of LJP(RV)

⦁ Deepak Prakash (RLM)

Who gets what?

Bihar can have a maximum of 36 ministers, including the chief minister. In today's ceremony, 26 members took the oath as members of the state cabinet, leaving room for 9 more ministers. The portfolios are yet to be announced.

The 26-member state cabinet has a mix of senior NDA leaders and 10 new entrants, balancing the caste and regional equations. Of the 27 members, eight ministers are from upper castes, five are Dalits, one Muslim, and 13 are from OBC/EBC categories.

The cabinet includes new faces like shooter-turned-MLA Shreyasi Singh from Jamui and Aurai MLA Rama Nishad, daughter-in-law of former Union minister Jaynarayan Nishad.

RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha's son Deepak Prakash has also entered the cabinet despite not being elected as an MLA. He is expected to be accommodated in the legislative council within six months.

Veteran BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav returned to prominence after defeating another RJD's prominent candidate Ritlal Yadav in Danapur. Sanjay Kumar Singh and Sanjay Kumar have also been inducted from LJP(RV). BJP has secured 14 cabinet berths, JD(U) 8, LJP (RV) 2, while HAM(S) and RLM got one each.