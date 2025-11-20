Bihar CM oath-taking ceremony LIVE: Nitish set for 10th swearing-in; grand Patna event begins 11:30 am
Bihar CM oath-taking ceremony LIVE: Elected National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders are set to take oath today, forming a new government which will be led by JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar as CM again. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna.
Bihar CM oath-taking ceremony LIVE: Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar on Wednesday staked claim to form the next government in Bihar after being elected the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), setting the stage for his oath-taking ceremony, scheduled to begin at 11.30 am on Thursday at Patna's Gandhi Maidan....Read More
This will be the 10th time Nitish Kumar takes oath as the chief minister.
The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other bigwigs such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Unions ministers Rajnath Singh and Dharmenndra Pradhan, and chief ministers of at least seven states.
Bihar new govt swearing-in ceremony | Key points
-Bihar election results: The NDA - led by the JD(U) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a sweeping majority in the recently concluded Bihar elections 2025, winning 202 of the 243 assembly seats. With 89 seats, the BJP became the single-largest party, the JD(U) won 85, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 19, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) five and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha four.
-Nitish Kumar resigns as CM: Nitish Kumar, 75, first resigned as CM on Wednesday and then submitted the proposal to stake claim to governor Arif Mohammed Khan, with a letter of support from all NDA partners. Before resigning, Nitish Kumar was elected as the leader of JD(U) and then of NDA in Bihar.
-Likely deputy CMs: On Wednesday, BJP elected Samrat Choudhury as its legislature party leader and Vijay Kumar Sinha as the deputy leader, indicating that the two leaders will continue to be deputy chief ministers in the state.
-Nitish Kumar's 10th swearing-in ceremony: Nitish Kumar is set to be sworn in as chief minister for a record 10th time. The JD(U) leader has switched alliances several times in his political career, changing the government but with his as chief minister.
-List of ministers, portfolios: NDA leaders huddled on Wednesday to discuss the ministerial positions for each party and the portfolios that the alliance partners will get, an earlier HT report quoted people aware of the developments as saying. They said that the issue of the post of the Speaker also featured in the discussions. A final list of ministers was expected to be submitted to the governor on early Thursday morning and the ministers would be informed in the morning itself, the people said.
