PM Modi's viral ‘gamcha’ moment at Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony | Video

The swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government took place in a grand manner at Patna's Gandhi Maidan on Thursday. The ceremony was attended by several big leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, who was seen waving a ‘gamcha’ or scarf that became one of the highlights of the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen waving his 'gamcha' during the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government in Patna, Bihar, on Thursday.(@samrat4bjp/X)

After the JDU leader Nitish Kumar completed his oath-taking as the Chief Minister of the state for the tenth time, PM Modi was seen smiling and waving his ‘gamcha’ in the air, as the crowd cheered for him.

Some people in the crowd were seen waving their scarves in the air as well, supporting PM Modi.

The swearing-in ceremony began with a popular Bihar folk dance from Mithila called ‘Sama Chakeva’, celebrating love between siblings to welcome those gathered at the venue. Later, a rendition of the national anthem was also played before the start of the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by big leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan. Along with this, the chief ministers of several states also joined the ceremony.

In another stage besides the main stage, Bhojpuri actor and singer-turned-BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh caught the attention of the audience by belting out popular numbers.

Apart from Nitish Kumar, 26 other ministers were also sworn in to be part of the new NDA-led cabinet. This included names like Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Dilip Jaiswal, Mangal Pandey and others.

Meanwhile, Patna was decked with posters and banners around every corner featuring the ruling partners and welcoming the leaders attending the event.

NDA won the assembly elections with a thumping majority of 202 seats across 243 constituencies. Among the alliance members, BJP bagged 89 seats, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19 and HAM(S) with 5 seats respectively.