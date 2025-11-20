‘NDA sweeping all elections’: Chandrababu Naidu hopeful of Bihar's progress under Nitish Kumar

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is in Bihar for Nitish Kumar's swearing in ceremony, said that the trend of NDA's win will continue as it ensures stability and progress for the nation. File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu felicitating Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo) (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery )

“This is India's century, and in this direction, Bihar will play a crucial role. NDA is sweeping all elections, and this trend will continue,” the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader said in Patna.

“Now India is moving under PM Modi’s leadership…Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister now. He's having very good experience. Now, even Bihar will develop like anything in future,” he said.

According to reports, Naidu and IT minister Nara Lokesh departed from from Vijayawada for Patna at 8 am and the father-son duo will leave Patna at 1 pm after the oath ceremony. They are expected to return to Andhra Pradesh by 3 pm, PTI reported.

Naidu is among several other leaders who are attending Nitish Kumar's oath ceremony after the NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.

Top leaders at Nitish Kumar's oath ceremony

Kumar is set to take oath as Bihar's chief minister for the record tenth time after the NDA marked an impressive win with 202 seats in the recently concluded Bihar elections.

The oath ceremony at Patna's Gandhi Maidan is being attended by top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and several union ministers, and chief ministers from at least seven states, including Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis and Gujarat's Bhupendra Patel.

BJP leader's praise for people of Bihar

Earlier, BJP's Samrat Choudhary praised the people of Bihar for the landslide victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in assembly polls, asserting that the "alliances will continue working for the people of the state".

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Choudhary said, "Prime Minister Modi is also coming to attend the swearing-in ceremony. The people of Bihar have blessed NDA for the last 20 years, and NDA will continue working for the people of the state."

BJP leader Nitin Nabin also hailed the NDA win and said that it is a matter of pride for everyone that Nitish Kumar will take the oath as the CM for the 10th time.

"This is a matter of pride for everyone that Nitish Kumar is going to take the oath as the CM for the 10th time... This is an oath for the development of Bihar... This is an oath to carry forward the trust that the people have placed in us with such a huge majority..." Nabin told ANI.

BJP's Vijay Sinha asserted that the "people have given their mandate to the double-engine government" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar.