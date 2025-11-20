Bihar new government: Full list of NDA, JD(U) leaders who are part of Nitish Kumar cabinet

Janata Dal-United president Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record tenth time on Thursday in a grand ceremony at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan. Overall, 18 cabinet ministers and two deputy CM took oath. Among those who made it to the cabinet were The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly constituency, with BJP bagging 89 seats.(HT Photo)

Earlier, Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as the current term of the Bihar assembly ends on November 22. The resignation paves the way for the 18th assembly, which will be constituted after the swearing-in of the CM and cabinet ministers. Follow for live updates on Bihar oath-taking ceremony.

Also read: Why Nitish Kumar, in his first stint as Bihar CM, could only serve for a week? | India News

Here is a list of cabinet ministers who were sworn in today at the ceremony

Samrat Choudhary (BJP)

Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP)

Dilip Jaiswal (BJP)

Mangal Pandey (BJP)

Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JDU)

Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JDU)

Shrowan Kumar (JDU)

Ashok Chaudhary (JDU)

Leshi Singh (JDU)

Madan Sahni (JDU)

Sunil Kumar (JDU)

Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP)

Santosh Suman (BJP)

Nitin Nabin (BJP)

Shreyasi Singh (BJP)

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by major leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda. Other chief ministers also attended the event, including Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio.

A three-day session of the newly constituted assembly will start from November 26, in which the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected and new members will take oath, PTI reported.

The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly constituency, with the BJP bagging 89 seats, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM(S) 5 and RLM with 4 seats.