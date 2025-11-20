Nitish Kumar becomes Bihar chief minister for a record 10th term

Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time on Thursday. The oath-taking ceremony, held at Patna’s iconic Gandhi Maidan, began at 11.30 am amid tight security and the presence of top national leaders. Patna: JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar waves to the gathering during his swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Bihar.(PTI)

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Kumar, a day after he formally staked claim to form the new NDA government in the state.

The JD(U) chief, who led the alliance to a sweeping victory in the recent assembly elections, was accompanied on stage by senior NDA lawmakers and party leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, defence minister Rajnath Singh and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan were among the top dignitaries present at the event.

The ceremony also saw attendance from several NDA chief ministers, including Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and ministers from allied state governments.

NDA secured 202 seats in the 243-member assembly. The JD(U) won 85 seats and the BJP 89, while the remaining came from smaller allies including the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha.