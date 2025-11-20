PM Modi, senior NDA and RJD leaders: Who will attend Nitish Kumar's oath-taking?

The oath-taking ceremony for the next chief minister of Bihar and the NDA-led government in the state is set to take place Thursday at 11.30 am in Patna's Gandhi Maidan. The oath-taking comes a day after Nitish Kumar staked claim to form the next government in Bihar.(HT Photo/ Santosh Kumar)

The oath-taking on November 20 will be JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar's 10th, a day after he staked claim to form the next government in Bihar.

Key NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, and union ministers Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan will be in attendance at the Gandhi Maidan.

Chief ministers and leaders from other states, including Andhra Pradesh CM and key NDA ally Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh IT minister Nara Lokesh, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, and CMs of other NDA-ruled states are also expected to attend.

Will Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor attend?

While the oath-taking ceremony will see a small presence of Opposition leaders, there is still uncertainty over whether Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav will be in attendance, sources in RJD said.

Tejashwi, who was elected as the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, has been in hot water following the Mahagathbandhan's defeat in the polls, and the family feud amid sister Rohini Acharya's allegations.

Meanwhile, Kishor's Jan Suraaj could not win any seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections. Kishor took responsibility for the loss and said he would work “twice as hard as you've seen me work over the past three years.”

Kishor, who will in all probability skip the ceremony, said he would “observe a day-long silent fast at the Gandhi Bhitiharwa Ashram on November 20.”

However, there is likely to be representation of senior RJD leaders at the oath-taking. Leaders from other parties of the INDIA bloc and Mahagathbandhan, including from the Congress, Left and VIP, are also likely to attend.