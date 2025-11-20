Search
Thu, Nov 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

PM Modi, senior NDA and RJD leaders: Who will attend Nitish Kumar's oath-taking?

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 20, 2025 10:31 am IST

The oath-taking is set to take place Thursday at 11.30 am in Patna's Gandhi Maidan.

The oath-taking ceremony for the next chief minister of Bihar and the NDA-led government in the state is set to take place Thursday at 11.30 am in Patna's Gandhi Maidan.

The oath-taking comes a day after Nitish Kumar staked claim to form the next government in Bihar.(HT Photo/ Santosh Kumar)
The oath-taking comes a day after Nitish Kumar staked claim to form the next government in Bihar.(HT Photo/ Santosh Kumar)

The oath-taking on November 20 will be JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar's 10th, a day after he staked claim to form the next government in Bihar.

Key NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, and union ministers Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan will be in attendance at the Gandhi Maidan.

Follow live updates on Bihar CM oath-taking here

Chief ministers and leaders from other states, including Andhra Pradesh CM and key NDA ally Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh IT minister Nara Lokesh, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, and CMs of other NDA-ruled states are also expected to attend.

Will Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor attend?

While the oath-taking ceremony will see a small presence of Opposition leaders, there is still uncertainty over whether Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav will be in attendance, sources in RJD said.

Tejashwi, who was elected as the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, has been in hot water following the Mahagathbandhan's defeat in the polls, and the family feud amid sister Rohini Acharya's allegations.

Meanwhile, Kishor's Jan Suraaj could not win any seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections. Kishor took responsibility for the loss and said he would work “twice as hard as you've seen me work over the past three years.”

Kishor, who will in all probability skip the ceremony, said he would “observe a day-long silent fast at the Gandhi Bhitiharwa Ashram on November 20.”

However, there is likely to be representation of senior RJD leaders at the oath-taking. Leaders from other parties of the INDIA bloc and Mahagathbandhan, including from the Congress, Left and VIP, are also likely to attend.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / PM Modi, senior NDA and RJD leaders: Who will attend Nitish Kumar's oath-taking?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI SummaryElection Snapshots