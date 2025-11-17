Tejashwi Yadav chosen to lead Bihar Opposition amid family feud involving sister

Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD MLA from Raghopur, has been elected as the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, according to ANI. Tejashwi Yadav

Yadav will also a meeting with the newly elected MLAs of his party to discuss the future course of action for his party, sources told PTI.

They said he will "discuss the poor performance of the INDIA bloc in the 2025 Bihar polls" and decide on the “future course of action for the party”.

Family crisis amid electoral losses

The INDIA bloc suffered a major setback in the Bihar elections on November 14, with the NDA securing a decisive victory.

The RJD, which won only 25 of 143 seats, is simultaneously dealing with internal turmoil following Rohini Acharya’s exit from the party and her decision to step away from politics.

Acharya has alleged mistreatment within the family and expressed deep personal anguish in multiple posts on X, describing herself as abandoned and criticising the behaviour of those around her.

Her remarks came a day after she announced her departure from the party and publicly blamed her brother Tejashwi Yadav’s close aides, MP Sanjay Yadav from Haryana and Rameez from a political family in Uttar Pradesh for the RJD’s poor performance in the polls.

The controversy has drawn sharp reactions from NDA leaders, who have criticized Tejashwi Yadav for what they describe as a failure to safeguard the dignity of women within his own family, and questioned his moral authority to promise better governance for Bihar.